Black and Gold Weekly: Kordell Stewart

Nov 30, 2023, 5:01 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

CJ brings Kordell Stewart back to the show to to discuss the result of the CU Buffs football season and how the program will continue to evolve.

Buffs

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Amazon drops trailer for “Coach Prime” Season 2 with all access

"Coach Prime" Season 2 will be even more exposure for the program, but we'll see how much of the bad is highlighted with the good

19 hours ago

Travis Huner...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has giant goals for CU Buffs next year

The Buffs didn't beat a single winning team in 2023 but if Travis Hunter's goals come true, CU will be beating some of the country's best teams

20 hours ago

Sean Lewis of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Will Petersen

Ex-Buffs OC Sean Lewis takes high road on time with Coach Prime

"The lessons learned were invaluable... and I'm thankful for the opportunities that I had with him," Sean Lewis said of his time in Boulder

20 hours ago

Sean Lewis of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Report: OC demoted by Coach Prime gets a new gig elsewhere

Sean Lewis left his head coaching gig to join Deion Sanders' staff with the CU Buffs, now he's leaving Boulder for a lead whistle elsewhere

2 days ago

Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Are things unraveling for Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs in Boulder?

In the hours since the Colorado Buffaloes 4-8 season has ended, Deion Sanders' program has lost some major talent

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders Jr. reveals Shedeur Sanders season-ending injury

Shedeur Sanders' injury was shared with the world in a Sunday night vlog post by Well Off Media, which is run by Deion Sanders Jr.

3 days ago

