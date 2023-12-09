Close
NUGGETS

Watch: Jeff Green gets championship ring in second trip to Denver

Dec 8, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:11 pm

Jeff Green, Jamal Murray...

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Jeff Green has played in 1,227 NBA games during his 15-year career for 11 different teams but when it’s all said and done, he may remember his time with the Denver Nuggets the best.

On Friday night, Green returned to the Mile High City for a second time after leaving in free agency this summer. And it was a short summer at that for Green, who captured his first title with the Nuggets this past season.

Green, now with the Rockets, was given his championship ring in front of the crowd at Ball Arena. The ceremony happened during Denver’s second home game this season with Houston.

Green was mobbed by his Nuggets teammates after Jamal Murray gave him the championship ring. Nikola Jokic seemed to show him how it works. Green flashed a heart at the Mile High City to show his appreciation.

A little mix-up meant Green didn’t get his ring a little more than a week ago when the Nuggets first played the Rockets this season. But he said he waited so long what was another couple days.

Green was a key role player in Denver for two years, appearing in 156 games as a Nugget. Playing for the pickaxes, he scored nine points, snagged 4.4 rebounds and threw two assists a night mostly from the power forward position.

Green has been a valued contributor early this year at about 14 minutes a game for a young Rockets team. He signed a two-year deal with Houston this summer.

