Nuggets lose another key role player in free agency

First, it was Bruce Brown who left town. Now, another member of the Nuggets team that won a championship less than a month ago is also heading out of Denver.

BREAKING: The Houston Rockets have agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with NBA champion Jeff Green, league sources told @hoopshype. The deal was negotiated by agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 2, 2023

Green spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets, appearing in 131 games. He’ll be making a return to Houston, where he played 18 games in 2019-20.

Denver’s eight-man playoff rotation is now down to just six. The starting five remains intact, with Christian Braun being the only key reserve still on the roster.

