Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets lose another key role player in free agency

Jul 1, 2023, 7:01 PM

LeBron James Jeff Green...

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

First, it was Bruce Brown who left town. Now, another member of the Nuggets team that won a championship less than a month ago is also heading out of Denver.

Green spent the last two seasons with the Nuggets, appearing in 131 games. He’ll be making a return to Houston, where he played 18 games in 2019-20.

Denver’s eight-man playoff rotation is now down to just six. The starting five remains intact, with Christian Braun being the only key reserve still on the roster.

***

Nuggets

Peyton Watson...

James Merilatt

Nuggets release Summer League roster worth watching

Two rookies from last year, as well as this year's draft class, will making for an intriguing team when the Nuggets start Summer League

1 day ago

Thomas Bryant...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets player switches sides to NBA Finals foe Heat

The Thomas Bryant era in Denver is over and the backup center's time with the Nuggets was largely forgettable

1 day ago

Reggie Jackson...

James Merilatt

Nuggets promote from within in hopes of replacing Bruce Brown

When the key veteran signed with the Pacers, the Nuggets needed to find someone to fill his shoes; they opted for a familiar name

2 days ago

DeAndre Jordan...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Nuggets re-sign important vet who contributed in NBA Finals

The first signing of this summer for the Denver Nuggets is the same as last year, as GM Calvin Booth is brining back DeAndre Jordan

2 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Bruce Brown is getting paid a ton, leaving Denver for the Pacers

One of the Denver Nuggets most important players is leaving the Mile High City, as Bruce Brown is taking more money

2 days ago

Julian Strawther...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets rookies already working out at Colorado’s most iconic venue

Less than 10 days into their Denver Nuggets tenures the team's new rookies are familiarizing themselves with their new home state

2 days ago

Nuggets lose another key role player in free agency