Deion Sanders Jr. reveals Shedeur Sanders season-ending injury

Shedeur Sanders’ injury was shared with the world in a Sunday night vlog post by Well Off Media, which is run by Deion Sanders Jr.

Sanders, the star quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes, missed Saturday’s season finale at Utah. The Buffs lost 23-17 without him, playing true freshman Ryan Staub at center. Sanders left the game a week before at Washington State after suffering numbness in his hands and then an ankle injury. Now it was disclosed in his brother’s vlog, that the quarterback has a fracture in his back. The video showed Shedeur being coy about the injury before the matchup with the Utes and shared the injury via text.

You can watch that part of the vlog below.

Sanders had been pummeled in his first year in Boulder and sacked more than any other quarterback in the country. Coach Prime said twice that his son received pain injections during games to keep him on the field.

The team got off to a hot 3-0 start thanks in part to record-breaking performances from Shedeur. His last quarter of play this season saw him break the school’s record for passing yards in a season which is now 3,230. The record was held by Sefo Liufau’s at 3,200. Sanders also finished just shy of Liufau’s mark of most passing touchdowns in a Buffaloes season, set at 28, also in 2014. Sanders had 26 TD tosses in 2023 which is good for second in program history.

Colorado’s next game is not until the end of August and while the quarterback gets healthy, coach Deion Sanders is going to be busy finding talent over the coming weeks to protect the future NFL Draft pick. In fact, the biggest question heading into next season is finding a way to support possibly the best quarterback the Buffaloes have ever had.

“What we need for Shedeur, we know where to find it,” Coach Prime said on Saturday. “It ain’t hard to find.”

Colorado went 0-2 in games where Sanders missed a significant amount of time, likewise, they were 1-2 when Travis Hunter didn’t play. Overall Colorado finished 4-8 in the first season under Prime.