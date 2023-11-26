Close
BRONCOS

Broncos defensive backs make statement with “free KJack” shirts

Nov 26, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:01 pm

Broncos...

(Photo by Scotty Gange / 9NEWS)

(Photo by Scotty Gange / 9NEWS)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are supporting suspended safety Kareem Jackson and making a statement.

Before their game against the Browns, photos and videos surfaced of members of the secondary wearing “free KJack” shirts. Jackson was suspended for four games, his second banishment of the season, after striking Vikings QB Josh Dobbs with his helmet. The play was not flagged in real time.

Jackson’s been ejected from two games this season, against both the Commanders and Packers. He was suspended after the Green Bay incident, but it was reduced from four games to two games on appeal. This latest one was not, as the NFL upheld a four game ban. The hit on Dobbs happened on his third play back from the first suspension.

But after taking to social media earlier this week, his fellow defensive backs felt the need to do even more. These shirts will certainly go viral, and you can bet the league will see them.

That won’t bring Jackson back from his suspension any sooner, but at least the Broncos voices are being heard on what they feel is an unfair punishment.

