BRONCOS

Sean Payton pleased with Broncos “momentum” after another win

Nov 19, 2023, 10:01 PM

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton just keep on winning.

Denver stunned Minnesota on Sunday Night Football, thanks to a game-winning touchdown from wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a huge defensive stop to seal the victory. The Broncos are now 5-5 on the season, and right there in a crowded AFC playoff race.

QB Russell Wilson hit Sutton for his eighth TD this season, and Denver escaped with a 21-20 win after the offense was stuck in the mud most of the night. If was the fifth straight game Sutton has caught a receiving touchdown.

The Broncos are now 10th in the AFC, just a game back from the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final spot in the playoffs. They still play the Browns and Texans, who are barely ahead of them.

After the game, Payton was pleased with his team’s execution to keep the good times rolling in Denver, yet knows there’s still more to be done.

“Yeah, I think we’ve got some momentum going. I don’t know if I’m ready to groove yet,” Payton said with a laugh.

Next up for Denver is a date with Cleveland, who’s playing without QB Deshaun Watson the rest of the way. They escaped the Steelers 13-10 on Sunday.

“Like they key is, this isn’t the team, this isn’t it, this team’s still got to improve. And that’s how we’ve got to coach and that how’s we’ve got to practice. And I think we’ll do that,” Payton said.

From 1-5 to 5-5, the Broncos are one of the best stories in the NFL. If they can extend their winning streak to five games, they’ll have the attention of the whole league.

But for now, this is the most excited Broncos Country has been since Super Bowl 50. A once proud franchise looks to finally be back, leadings fans to a feeling they have been waiting on for eight years.

