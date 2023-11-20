Close
BRONCOS

Watch: Wilson connects with Sutton for game-winning Broncos TD

Nov 19, 2023, 9:25 PM | Updated: 9:35 pm

Courtland Sutton...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Russell Wilson pulled off another game-winning drive as the Denver Broncos scored their lone touchdown of the night to take the lead with a minute left against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

Wilson’s heroics resulted in the game-winning score for the Broncos, who beat the Vikings 21-20. The Broncos went 75 yards over 10 plays and two minutes and 14 seconds, capped by a 15-yard dime to Sutton. It was the Broncos’ wideout’s eighth score of the season and the fifth-straight game he’s played where he’s found the end zone.

The drive was Wilson’s 31st career fourth-quarter comeback, tying John Elway for ninth-most in NFL history. It also gave Wilson his 39th career game-winning drive.

Denver’s defense held on for the final minute, giving Denver a fourth-straight win and a 5-5 record on the season. The Broncos could host former team quarterback Joe Flacco next as the Browns come into town and the veteran just signed with the team on Sunday.

