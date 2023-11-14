Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Watch: Courtland Sutton’s unbelievable toe-tapping TD grab

Nov 13, 2023, 7:22 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

Courtland Sutton...

Photo by Justin Tafoya/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Courtland Sutton’s seventh touchdown grab of the season was a thing of beauty, giving the Denver Broncos a two-score lead on the road.

Sean Payton made a big decision to go for it on fourth and short near the goal line and Russell Wilson scrambled, threw up a prayer and Sutton answered. The wide out’s footwork and soft hands initially looked to be for naught but upon review the play was called a touchdown. Denver took a 9-0 lead on the Buffalo Bills.

The touchdown was also Wilson’s 17th of the season, passing his total mark for last season through the air of 16.

Denver initially tried to get the Bills to jump offsides with the special teams unit before Payton called a timeout and brought the offense back out. The Broncos got two quick turnovers to bolster what has been a strong opening half on the road.

The Broncos are working to win their third straight game after taking care of Green Bay and Kansas City at home. Buffalo still has a lot of time left in the ballgame and it will help them that Denver missed the extra point after Sutton’s great grab.

The play was so improbable that Next Gen Stats said it was the lowest probable completion to actually get caught since they started tracking all that stuff.

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Bills in New York since 2007.

The Broncos are again in primetime next week, going from Monday Night to Sunday Night Football, hosting the Vikings.

Broncos

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning reacts live to Broncos wild walk-off win in Buffalo

The Denver Broncos won in a wild way on Monday night, beating the Buffalo Bills at the buzzer on a Wil Lutz field goal

41 minutes ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

After win in Buffalo, something special is brewing in Broncos Country

Back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Bills have thrust the Broncos into the AFC playoff picture, which seemed like a pipe dream weeks ago

47 minutes ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton thrilled as Broncos absolutely stun Bills at the buzzer

"Good win on the road. We felt the turnover margin was going to be significant. And it was," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the media

59 minutes ago

P.J. Locke...

Andrew Mason

P.J. Locke leaves Broncos-Bills game with lower-leg injury

P.J. Locke left the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury.

3 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Bills inactives: Lucas Krull makes debut at tight end

Tight end Lucas Krull, who joined the Broncos after a strong preseason, will make his Broncos debut on Monday in Buffalo.

6 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos’ task on Monday night: Show that KC win was for real

Anyone can get a big win. But for the Broncos, the task Monday is to show that the win over the Chiefs wasn’t a fluke

12 hours ago

Watch: Courtland Sutton’s unbelievable toe-tapping TD grab