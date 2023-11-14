Watch: Courtland Sutton’s unbelievable toe-tapping TD grab

Courtland Sutton’s seventh touchdown grab of the season was a thing of beauty, giving the Denver Broncos a two-score lead on the road.

Sean Payton made a big decision to go for it on fourth and short near the goal line and Russell Wilson scrambled, threw up a prayer and Sutton answered. The wide out’s footwork and soft hands initially looked to be for naught but upon review the play was called a touchdown. Denver took a 9-0 lead on the Buffalo Bills.

The touchdown was also Wilson’s 17th of the season, passing his total mark for last season through the air of 16.

Denver initially tried to get the Bills to jump offsides with the special teams unit before Payton called a timeout and brought the offense back out. The Broncos got two quick turnovers to bolster what has been a strong opening half on the road.

The Broncos are working to win their third straight game after taking care of Green Bay and Kansas City at home. Buffalo still has a lot of time left in the ballgame and it will help them that Denver missed the extra point after Sutton’s great grab.

The play was so improbable that Next Gen Stats said it was the lowest probable completion to actually get caught since they started tracking all that stuff.

Russell Wilson's 7-yard touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton had a completion probability of 3.2%, the most improbable completion of the Next Gen Stats era. 🔹 Scramble Distance: 16.3 yds

🔹 Air Distance: 37.8 yds

🔹 Sideline Distance: -0.7 yds Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/1rO4I6h7aR — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 14, 2023

The Broncos haven’t beaten the Bills in New York since 2007.

The Broncos are again in primetime next week, going from Monday Night to Sunday Night Football, hosting the Vikings.