Vikings-Broncos inactives: JL Skinner makes his debut

DENVER — The biggest news regarding players taking part in the Vikings-Broncos game at Empower Field at Mile High came Saturday with the word that Minnesota would not activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson from injured reserve, thus keeping the All-Pro on the sideline for a sixth-consecutive game.

But there was one notable item regarding the Broncos’ rookie class: the debut of JL Skinner.

The sixth-round rookie safety will get a jersey for the first time this season after being a game-day scratch for the first nine games.

Denver scratched Skinner every week before now, even though that left the team with just two pure safeties on the active roster for multiple games — specifically against the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears in Weeks 3 and 4. During those games, Justin Simmons was injured and inactive, while Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke were both on injured reserve, leaving Kareem Jackson and Delarrin Turner-Yell as the only two pure safeties available.

Locke will miss tonight’s game due to an ankle injury suffered in the second quarter last Monday. Jackson will start in his place after returning from a two-game suspension.

VIKINGS-BRONCOS FULL INACTIVE LISTS

Broncos inactives:

C Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Garcia

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

S P.J. Locke

LB Ben Niemann

Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins

With Perkins and Incoom inactive, the Broncos will roll with just three edge rushers: Starters Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning and reserve Nik Bonitto.

The Broncos also used a practice-squad activation on WR David Sills for the second-straight week.

Vikings inactives:

OT Hakeem Adeniji

LB Brian Asamoah II

S Lewis Cine

CB Akayleb Evans

QB Jaren Hall

WR Trishton Jackson

TE Nick Muse

RB Alexander Mattison will play after passing through the league-mandated post-concussion protocol.