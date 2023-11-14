Close
P.J. Locke leaves Broncos-Bills game with lower-leg injury

Nov 13, 2023, 7:52 PM | Updated: 8:28 pm

(Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Denver Broncos saw their streak of nearly six-straight quarters without allowing a touchdown end, safety P.J. Locke could only watch from the sideline.

Locke left the game with an ankle injury as the Buffalo Bills began what would become their first scoring drive of Monday night’s game.

The Bills capped the march with a 22-yard Josh Allen touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. A coverage bust made the play possible the first-round rookie had a ZIP code to himself in the end zone, allowing Allen to easily find him and get Buffalo on the board.

Second-year player Delarrin Turner-Yell, who started Weeks 3 and 4 while Locke and Justin Simmons were injured, came into the game for Locke.

Locke twice attempted to jog on the sideline. Both times he returned to the bench for further examination by Broncos medical personnel.

He was making his second-career start after replacing the suspended Kareem Jackson. Locke also entered the Week 6 win over Green Bay for Jackson, ejected from that game by officials. Locke nabbed the game-cinching interception to preserve the 19-17 win.

At safety, Denver is also without Caden Sterns, who landed on injured reserve after Week 1.

