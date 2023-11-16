Riley Dixon debunks wild conspiracy theory with nasty scar

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon played a key role in the team’s 24-22 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, securing the long snap and putting the football down for Wil Lutz to boot the buzzer-beating game-winner.

The Broncos were only in the situation of needing the late-game field goal because they had missed two extra points earlier in the game. On one of those misses, a fumbled snap by Dixon ended up with him cutting himself on the pigskin while falling. According to Mike Klis and Pat McAfee that cut was aided with a new skin repair supplement by Denver’s training staff. It so happens that the scar and the repair look a lot like pine tar, causing Bills fans to ask if the Broncos were using the NFL-banned substance on Lutz’s big kick.

Fun conspiracy theory but real story a little more painful. That’s a raw skin scab after falling on ball from earlier in game. Ouch. https://t.co/ranc3I2UX1 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) November 15, 2023

The former special teams star McAfee said stickum wouldn’t help with a field goal anyway because it would create friction for the kicker and likely make the attempt fall shorter.

My sources have told me that was new-skin on Riley Dixon's hand.. Stickum also not great for field goals 😂😂#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/RrZBnojcN0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2023

On Thursday, Dixon posted to Instagram where he showed off the still nasty-looking scar. He made a joke about Spider Tack, a weight-lifting gripping substance stronger than pine tar, that briefly took over baseball.

This is my new king. pic.twitter.com/jaH1tONnke — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 16, 2023

Dixon had a mostly rough game in Buffalo, between the poor hold and two punts that flew into the end zone. And that’s not even counting the Broncos missed game-winner that was called back due to a 12th Bill on the field that had no impact on the play.

The Broncos go from Monday Night Football against the Bills to Sunday Night Football against the Vikings this coming week. Denver is looking to stay hot and capture a fourth-straight win.