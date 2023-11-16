Close
BRONCOS

Riley Dixon debunks wild conspiracy theory with nasty scar

Nov 16, 2023, 11:48 AM

Riley Dixon #9 and Wil Lutz #16 of the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos punter Riley Dixon played a key role in the team’s 24-22 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, securing the long snap and putting the football down for Wil Lutz to boot the buzzer-beating game-winner.

The Broncos were only in the situation of needing the late-game field goal because they had missed two extra points earlier in the game. On one of those misses, a fumbled snap by Dixon ended up with him cutting himself on the pigskin while falling. According to Mike Klis and Pat McAfee that cut was aided with a new skin repair supplement by Denver’s training staff. It so happens that the scar and the repair look a lot like pine tar, causing Bills fans to ask if the Broncos were using the NFL-banned substance on Lutz’s big kick.

The former special teams star McAfee said stickum wouldn’t help with a field goal anyway because it would create friction for the kicker and likely make the attempt fall shorter.

On Thursday, Dixon posted to Instagram where he showed off the still nasty-looking scar. He made a joke about Spider Tack, a weight-lifting gripping substance stronger than pine tar, that briefly took over baseball.

Dixon had a mostly rough game in Buffalo, between the poor hold and two punts that flew into the end zone. And that’s not even counting the Broncos missed game-winner that was called back due to a 12th Bill on the field that had no impact on the play.

The Broncos go from Monday Night Football against the Bills to Sunday Night Football against the Vikings this coming week. Denver is looking to stay hot and capture a fourth-straight win.

