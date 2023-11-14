Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Peyton Manning reacts live to Broncos wild walk-off win in Buffalo

Nov 13, 2023, 10:26 PM

Peyton Manning...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos won crazily on Monday night, beating the Buffalo Bills at the buzzer on a Wil Lutz field goal.

In the game’s final minutes, Denver took a touchdown lead at 5:06 in the fourth quarter thanks to a Javonte Williams short catch from Russell Wilson. That put the Broncos in the driver’s seat but a second botched extra point of the night left Denver vulnerable.

And despite Josh Allen and crew’s four turnovers it seemed inevitable they would score, which they did with a scramble from the quarterback with 1:55 to go. In just a few minutes the Broncos win probability spiked at 83%, dropped to 72% on the PAT screw-up, and then fell all the way to 27% on the Bills score.

But here came Wilson back onto the field just needing to get downfield and a kick to pull an upset over the Bills. Wilson led his 30th career fourth-quarter comeback and 38th career game-winning-drive, to get the Broncos downfield. He’s now top ten in both of those things in NFL history.

While he did get Denver downfield, pushing the win probability to 55%, he took a sack dropping that to 48% and the Broncos nearly outside of field goal range. Yet a pass interference got Denver into the distance for Lutz. Oddly a strange sequence with timeouts and running the clock led to a fire drill for a game-winning kick, with Denver having an 86% chance to pull the upset. Lutz missed, and the Broncos should have lost. Though not impacting the play at all was a 12th Bills player and Lutz got another shot and he won it for the Broncos.

The fire drill, missed kick, penalty, and make are just below.

Because the game was on Monday Night Football, Hall of Fame former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and former star quarterback brother Eli were broadcasting live as it went down. Peyton famously reacted strongly when Denver was in a similar situation last year against Seattle. This time around, we got that—as Manning thought his Broncos had lost then we got relief and joy when he realized there was another chance and that the team would win.

While Eli called the sequence chaotic, Sean Payton didn’t see any chaos there when he spoke about the ending postgame. The head coach thought his old “Mayday” play was well-executed.

Speaking of legendary quarterbacks, next on the list of career fourth-quarter-comebacks and game-winning-drives for Wilson to pass? That’s John Elway, he sits at 31 and 40, respectively.

Broncos

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The win that showed that things have truly changed for the Broncos

For six years, the Broncos knew only how to lose games like this. Monday night, they showed they now know how to win them.

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

After win in Buffalo, something special is brewing in Broncos Country

Back-to-back wins over the Chiefs and Bills have thrust the Broncos into the AFC playoff picture, which seemed like a pipe dream weeks ago

3 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton thrilled as Broncos absolutely stun Bills at the buzzer

"Good win on the road. We felt the turnover margin was going to be significant. And it was," Broncos head coach Sean Payton told the media

4 hours ago

P.J. Locke...

Andrew Mason

P.J. Locke leaves Broncos-Bills game with lower-leg injury

P.J. Locke left the Broncos' Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury.

6 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Jake Shapiro

Watch: Courtland Sutton’s unbelievable toe-tapping TD grab

Courtland Sutton's seventh touchdown grab of the season was a thing of beauty, giving the Denver Broncos a two-score lead on the road

6 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Bills inactives: Lucas Krull makes debut at tight end

Tight end Lucas Krull, who joined the Broncos after a strong preseason, will make his Broncos debut on Monday in Buffalo.

9 hours ago

Peyton Manning reacts live to Broncos wild walk-off win in Buffalo