Peyton Manning reacts live to Broncos wild walk-off win in Buffalo

The Denver Broncos won crazily on Monday night, beating the Buffalo Bills at the buzzer on a Wil Lutz field goal.

In the game’s final minutes, Denver took a touchdown lead at 5:06 in the fourth quarter thanks to a Javonte Williams short catch from Russell Wilson. That put the Broncos in the driver’s seat but a second botched extra point of the night left Denver vulnerable.

And despite Josh Allen and crew’s four turnovers it seemed inevitable they would score, which they did with a scramble from the quarterback with 1:55 to go. In just a few minutes the Broncos win probability spiked at 83%, dropped to 72% on the PAT screw-up, and then fell all the way to 27% on the Bills score.

But here came Wilson back onto the field just needing to get downfield and a kick to pull an upset over the Bills. Wilson led his 30th career fourth-quarter comeback and 38th career game-winning-drive, to get the Broncos downfield. He’s now top ten in both of those things in NFL history.

While he did get Denver downfield, pushing the win probability to 55%, he took a sack dropping that to 48% and the Broncos nearly outside of field goal range. Yet a pass interference got Denver into the distance for Lutz. Oddly a strange sequence with timeouts and running the clock led to a fire drill for a game-winning kick, with Denver having an 86% chance to pull the upset. Lutz missed, and the Broncos should have lost. Though not impacting the play at all was a 12th Bills player and Lutz got another shot and he won it for the Broncos.

The fire drill, missed kick, penalty, and make are just below.

The wild final sequence of #DENvsBUF in its entirety. pic.twitter.com/L9Y8pi3YBO — NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2023

Because the game was on Monday Night Football, Hall of Fame former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and former star quarterback brother Eli were broadcasting live as it went down. Peyton famously reacted strongly when Denver was in a similar situation last year against Seattle. This time around, we got that—as Manning thought his Broncos had lost then we got relief and joy when he realized there was another chance and that the team would win.

Peyton, Eli & @KyleBrandt react to that crazy end to the Broncos' win. Wow. pic.twitter.com/qdEVwgHVpa — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 14, 2023

While Eli called the sequence chaotic, Sean Payton didn’t see any chaos there when he spoke about the ending postgame. The head coach thought his old “Mayday” play was well-executed.

Speaking of legendary quarterbacks, next on the list of career fourth-quarter-comebacks and game-winning-drives for Wilson to pass? That’s John Elway, he sits at 31 and 40, respectively.