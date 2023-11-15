Close
BRONCOS

Broncos guard Ben Powers is dealing with foot injury

Nov 15, 2023, 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:04 pm

Ben Powers...

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Broncos have started the same offensive-line combination all season. That is remarkable stability in an area of the roster that was in near-constant flux last year.

But that may be about to change.

Left guard Ben Powers landed on the injury report Wednesday due to a foot injury, leading the Broncos to list him as not practicing on the projected injury report.

The team issued a projection in lieu of an actual practice, which the team bypassed due to a short week following Monday Night Football. The Broncos elected to use the day after the game as a travel-and-meeting day, departing Buffalo on Tuesday afternoon. This differs from the usual custom for road teams playing on MNF, who travel home immediately after the game, take Tuesday off and then return Wednesday for a light practice and meetings.

A big-ticket free-agent pickup, Powers is having a solid season, but is coming off a difficult game in Buffalo on Monday night. Per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus, Powers allowed 6 quarterback hurries, one more than his total for the previous five games combined.

BEYOND BEN POWERS ON THE INJURY REPORT

Joining Ben Powers on the list of Broncos who were projected to not practice was safety P.J. Locke, who sustained an ankle injury during the second quarter Monday.

Locke was seen in the locker room after the game wearing a walking boot. He already missed the first four games of the season due to a lower-leg injury that landed him on injured reserve.

The fourth-year veteran started the last two games in place of the suspended Kareem Jackson. Jackson returned to the 53-player roster Tuesday when his suspension following a hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave concluded.

The Broncos also listed edge rusher Baron Browning (wrist/knee) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (ankle) as having limited participation on the projected practice report.

Broncos guard Ben Powers is dealing with foot injury