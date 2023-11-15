Bones Hyland says he is not expecting to get a championship ring

The Denver Nuggets and Bones Hyland didn’t end their relationship on the best terms.

And it looks like things are still a little icy.

Hyland is in town with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers, and many wondered if he’d receive a championship ring from the Nuggets. After all, he did play 42 games with them last season before getting traded.

But it sounds like that isn’t going to happen.

Just checked with Bones Hyland pregame. He said he hasn’t heard anything about receiving a ring from the Nuggets and does not expect to get one either. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) November 15, 2023

Hyland quickly fell out of favor with Nuggets head coach Michael Malone last season, leading him to receive multiple “DNP – coaches decision” before getting shipped out of town for a couple second-round draft picks. There was apparent beef with him and star point guard Jamal Murray as well, as Hyland wasn’t on board with a smaller role.

The former first-round pick was a fan favorite his first season in Denver, but things quickly derailed. On a team with Nikola Jokic you’d think he’d get in line, but that never happened.

So while the rest of the Nuggets received their rings in an amazing opening night ceremony, it sounds like there’s no plans for Hyland to get one. That won’t be the case when Bruce Brown and Jeff Green come to town, but then again, they were actually still on the team when Denver won its first NBA championship.