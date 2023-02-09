Nuggets trade promising youngster Bones Hyland to rival Clippers

The Denver Nuggets took an x-ray and determined they had a Bones problem. They solved it on Thursday by shipping out young guard Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for two second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hyland has been out of the Nuggets rotation for several games as his situation very quickly derailed. The 2021 first-round draft pick from VCU quickly became a key contributor last season. His electric playing style, engaging personality and ability to hit from far out made him an instant fan favorite. Hyland got nearly 20 minutes a game, scoring 10 points per night on 37% from deep.

Ahead of his sophomore season, the Nuggets traded longtime backup point guard Monte Morris, clearing the way for Hyland. The wiry 6-3 ball-handler has upped his scoring and improved his shooting. But occasional playmaking woes and consistently lackluster defense has played Hyland out of the Nuggets rotation.

The Nuggets have rolled with and without Hyland, authors of the best record in the NBA’s western conference. Rookie Christian Braun has surpassed Hyland for head coach Michael Malone and Braun has supplied good defense, hustle and knockdown shot. Hyland’s backup point guard job has been taken over by utilityman Bruce Brown, who has slid over from his usual wing. This leaves the Nuggets in challenging spot to get a bucket, but they also play great defense in this alinement.

Malone and Hyland’s reported “clashes” have apparently led to the precious position of rookie front office lead man Calvin Booth having to shop a good young player.

Hyland, 22, will now start his career fresh playing for the Clippers, an opportunity for him to play more minutes with them struggling at the guard spot. His young career will likely feature him going up against the Nuggets rather than helping them like he did when Denver got past the Warriors in Game 5 of their first round series last season.

The Nuggets replenish some of the draft picks they sent out earlier Thursday for Thomas Bryant.

The Nuggets say trading Hyland was part of a four-team trade with the Clippers, Lakers and Magic. This deal also helped land Bryant. Denver lost little-used reserve Davon Reed to the Lakers in that portion of the deal.

We have acquired center Thomas Bryant in a four-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Orlando Magic

