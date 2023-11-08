Folsom Field getting major upgrade with massive new video board

The CU Buffs football program is bigger and better than it used to be, so Folsom Field is getting a major upgrade to keep up with the times.

The University of Colorado announced on Wednesday that the iconic stadium is getting a massive new video board on the south side of the facility. It will be ready for the start of the 2024 season and has five times the surface area of the old board.

CU released a teaser on social media of what it will look like.

There's a BIG upgrade coming to Folsom Field in 2024 👀 More info: https://t.co/B8aBuYPLDp

Donate here: https://t.co/8HSahnQDRU pic.twitter.com/W9B3PJ1vXU — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) November 8, 2023

“Enhancing the atmosphere of Folsom Field on game day is always a top priority and we are always looking for ways to improve,” CU AD Rick George said in a press release. “I’m confident this new video board will further enrich and elevate the game day experience for our fans next year in our first season in the Big 12 Conference.”

The new board will measure 130 feet wide by 36 feet high, eight feet taller than the current board and 98 feet wider, the school said. It will take Colorado from having one of the smallest video boards in major college football to “above the national average.”

The project is expected to cost around $15 million, and the university is looking for donations. Construction is slated to begin in January and should be completed by the end of August.