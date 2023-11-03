Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders admits at this point his body is hurting

CU Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders was hit relentlessly last Saturday against the UCLA Bruins.

And the son of Coach Prime is admitting all the contact is catching up to him.

Sanders met with ESPN’s Kayla Burton on Friday and shared some raw honesty about how he’s feeling.

#Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders told me after practice today, “I can’t even lie, I’m hurting.” He said he has done all the treatment you can possibly imagine, took some practice days off this week, but the pain is “real.” — Kayla Burton (@Kay_Breezy22) November 3, 2023

It’s tough to hear Sanders is hurting, but not surprising. Against the Bruins alone he was sacked seven times, pressured 25 times, hit 18 times and knocked down 14 times. The broadcast kept updating the stats because they were so absurd, with Colorado’s offensive line doing their best traffic cone impersonations.

Overall, Sanders has been sacked 41 times this season, which is the most in the country. South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is second with 33 sacks. It’s an embarrassing number for CU, showing they’re not doing enough to protect their star quarterback.

The Buffs made a switch at offensive play-caller on Friday, promoting former Broncos OC Pat Shurmur to lead those duties. Sean Lewis has been demoted, but ESPN says he will be “co-offensive coordinator” with Shurmur. The one-time NFL head coach will reportedly work specifically with the offensive line.

CU has four games left, and at 4-4, needs to win two to make a bowl. But if Sanders can’t get through all of them, they have no chance. And right now, it sounds like he’s doing his best, but clearly playing hurt.

The Buffs will welcome Oregon State to Folsom Field on Saturday night for a late kickoff. And you can bet the Beavers were already planning on coming after Sanders, but might dial up even a few extra blitzes with this new information.

***