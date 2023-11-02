Rockies now just one of five teams that haven’t won World Series

The Colorado Rockies didn’t win the World Series on Wednesday night.

Of course, they didn’t even come close.

The team lost 100 games during the 2023 season, which was a first in franchise history. Things look bleaker than ever at 20th and Blake, with the club not appearing in the playoffs since all the way back in 2018.

But what did happen when the Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic is a certain list got reduced. And that’s teams that have never won the World Series before. It’s down to just five MLB franchises, with the Rockies still one of them. Texas had never taken baseball’s top prize until last night.

The Rockies join the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Immediately, popular social media accounts like “SportsCenter” had fun with this, putting Colorado in a “Toy Story” scene.

OFF THEY GO‼️ There are now just five teams that have never won a World Series after the Rangers removed themselves from the list. pic.twitter.com/Htedwu9Spf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2023

It’s a random stray for the Rockies to catch, but they’re also part of a small club. They’ve at least made a World Series, back in 2007 during the amazing “Rocktober” run. Seattle is the only team to never play on baseball’s biggest stage.

The only hope for Colorado might be that Arizona lost 110 games in 2021, just two season ago. They showed rebuilds can happen really fast, and then it takes just getting hot at the right time. That’s something the Rockies did in ’07, winning 21 of 22 games to earn a showdown with the Boston Red Sox. After a long layover, they were ultimately swept.

But it’s likely not going to be next year for the Dick Monfort-led Rox. They have the worst odds to win the 2024 World Series according to multiple oddsmakers. At 250-1, it’s beyond a long-shot.

So, for now, the Rockies join four other depressed fanbases as having never won the whole thing. Congratulations to the Rangers, who exited the worst type of club in grand fashion.

