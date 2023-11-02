Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Rockies now just one of five teams that haven’t won World Series

Nov 2, 2023, 10:57 AM

Rangers World Series...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies didn’t win the World Series on Wednesday night.

Of course, they didn’t even come close.

The team lost 100 games during the 2023 season, which was a first in franchise history. Things look bleaker than ever at 20th and Blake, with the club not appearing in the playoffs since all the way back in 2018.

But what did happen when the Texas Rangers took down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Fall Classic is a certain list got reduced. And that’s teams that have never won the World Series before. It’s down to just five MLB franchises, with the Rockies still one of them. Texas had never taken baseball’s top prize until last night.

The Rockies join the Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Tampa Bay Rays. Immediately, popular social media accounts like “SportsCenter” had fun with this, putting Colorado in a “Toy Story” scene.

It’s a random stray for the Rockies to catch, but they’re also part of a small club. They’ve at least made a World Series, back in 2007 during the amazing “Rocktober” run. Seattle is the only team to never play on baseball’s biggest stage.

The only hope for Colorado might be that Arizona lost 110 games in 2021, just two season ago. They showed rebuilds can happen really fast, and then it takes just getting hot at the right time. That’s something the Rockies did in ’07, winning 21 of 22 games to earn a showdown with the Boston Red Sox. After a long layover, they were ultimately swept.

But it’s likely not going to be next year for the Dick Monfort-led Rox. They have the worst odds to win the 2024 World Series according to multiple oddsmakers. At 250-1, it’s beyond a long-shot.

So, for now, the Rockies join four other depressed fanbases as having never won the whole thing. Congratulations to the Rangers, who exited the worst type of club in grand fashion.

***

Rockies

Jon Gray...

Andrew Mason

Once the Rockies’ great pitching hope, Jon Gray gets World Series win

Jon Gray delivered the performance the Rockies once hoped he would in October ... but he did it for the Texas Rangers.

3 days ago

Ryan McMahon...

Jake Shapiro

Colorado Rockies Gold Glove streak outlasts Nolan Arenado’s

The Rockies have had a player nominated for Gold Glove at third base for 11 straight seasons, now longer than Nolan Arenado's streak

15 days ago

Bud Black #10 of the Colorado Rockies visits the mound to make a pitching change...

Jake Shapiro

Ranking the five worst teams in Denver sports history

The Rapids and Rockies have had their worst-ever seasons in 2023 and the Broncos are off to a brutal start but how bad are they when compared to all of Denver sports history

18 days ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing Minnesota 2-0 in the fourth inning, Nolan Jones launched a ball to centerfield for his 20th home run of the season

1 month ago

Nolan Jones...

Andrew Mason

Nolan Jones caps a rookie season unlike any other in Rockies history

Acquired via trade from Cleveland last offseason, Nolan Jones became one of the bright spots in an otherwise dismal Rockies campaign.

1 month ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Will Petersen

Rockies bringing back Charlie Blackmon as veteran presence in ’24

Blackmon, a four-time All-Star, has played all his MLB years in Denver; he's a career .296 hitter with 215 home runs and 749 RBI

1 month ago

Rockies now just one of five teams that haven’t won World Series