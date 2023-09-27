Close
ROCKIES

For first time in history, the Colorado Rockies have lost 100 games

Sep 26, 2023, 9:33 PM

Bud Black Colorado Rockies...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It was a matter of when and now it’s done: the Colorado Rockies have lost 100 games in a season.

For the first time in the largely unsuccessful history of the franchise, they’ve reached the dubious mark.

And who else but the Los Angeles Dodgers to make sure it happened? LA dispatched of Colorado 11-2 on Tuesday night at Coors Field. The Rockies are now 57-100, with five games to slog through before this year is mercifully over.

Colorado lost 98 games in 2012, the previous worst. But they’re no strangers to losing at least 90, reaching that mark in 1993, 1999, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2022.

For owner Dick Monfort, it’s a new low in his time residing over the team the last 25-plus years. Monfort infamously said he thought the team could play .500 ball this season, something that didn’t even come close to happening. The Rockies are now 43 games under .500 in 2023.

General manager Bill Schmidt went on a firesale at the trade deadline, bringing back exclusively pitchers. It’s certainly what Colorado needs, as the Rockies team ERA entering Tuesday night’s contest was 5.63, the worst in all of MLB.

Will 100-plus losses prompt changes? Probably not.

Attendance at Coors Field got off to a slow start, but the seats were packed almost every night all summer. The Rockies are averaging more than 32,000 people per game coming through the turnstiles.

Manager Bud Black is a good guy and led two playoff teams, but Colorado just completed their fifth-straight losing season with him sitting on the top step of the dugout. Their winning percentage has decreased each of the last three years. Back in February, the team extended Black’s contract through the 2024 season.

Outside of a miracle World Series run in 2007, and playoff appearances in 1995, 2009, 2017 and 2018, it’s been very hard to be a Rockies fan.

And whether folks in town actually like the team or just like going to the ballpark has always been a strong point of debate.

For now, they’ve lost 100 games. And if this season hasn’t been rock bottom, it’s hard to know when it will come.

***

