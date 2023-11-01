Travis Hunter is one step closer to being the best DB in the country

Travis Hunter is one step closer to capturing the same prestigious hardware that his legendary coach once earned, as the two-way star of the Colorado Buffaloes was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thrope Award after Week 8 of the college slate.

Hunter has been the Buffs best player when healthy, currently third in total receiving yards and tied for first in interceptions, despite playing three fewer games than his teammates. The sophomore transfer from Jackson State’s offense has been game-breaking for CU but it’s his defense that will make him a high first-round NFL Draft pick.

Hunter is listed as a semifinalist alongside:

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Cole Bishop, Utah

Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Renardo Green, Florida State

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Jakob Robinson, BYU

Willie Roberts, Louisiana Tech

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Malaki Starks, Georgia

TJ Tampa, Iowa State

Trey Taylor, Air Force

No tricks here, only the treat of revealing our #ThorpeAward Semifinalists 🏆👏 After 8 hard-fought weeks, congrats to our 15 best DBs in the country! pic.twitter.com/BaD7QZ8us5 — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) October 31, 2023

Sanders won the Jim Thrope the third year it was offered in 1988. Colorado has two past winners in 1992’s Deon Figures and 1994’s Chris Hudson.

The award is especially fitting for Sanders and possibly Hunter to win given who Thrope was. A member of the Sac and Fox Nation, he was the first Native American to win an Olympic medal, winning one in classic pentathlon and the other in decathlon at the 1912 games. He’s also in the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fames, plus he played half a decade of MLB. A story of course similar to the athletic prowess of Sanders. Like Hunter now, 100 years before him, Thrope played both ways starring at defensive back and running back for Carlisle, he also kicked and punted too.

Hunter’s CU Buffs have four games left in their season, with three potential matchups against College Football Playoff-ranked teams.

***

