AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog went to Buffalo, gave Erik Johnson amazing gift

Oct 30, 2023, 10:27 AM

Gabriel Landeskog, Erik Johnson...

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and defenseman Erik Johnson played hockey together for a long time.

Johnson arrived in Colorado via trade in February of 2011, while the Avs selected Landeskog in that year’s NHL Draft just a few months later.

The two shared a lot of good times and bad times in their 12 years as Avalanche teammates, but of course nothing better than winning the 2022 Stanley Cup. On a team with a lot of key veterans, Landeskog and Johnson were by far the longest tenured. They reached the mountaintop, with many wondering if they’d ever get there.

So this past offseason, when Landeskog had to undergo yet another knee surgery and Johnson departed for the Buffalo Sabres, it felt like the end of an era.

Yes, the two will almost certainly never skate as NHL teammates again, but that doesn’t mean they won’t remain great friends.

As Landeskog tackles his rehab and uncertain playing future, he went to Buffalo with the Avs over the weekend. And he brought Johnson a very special gift that the defenseman shared on social media. Click the tweet to see the full photo.

“A goal seen through,” Johnson wrote in the Instagram caption, presumably what the the plaque on the picture of Landeskog and Johnson holding the Stanley Cup says.

It’s a really thoughtful present from Landeskog, showing that Johnson will always be part of the Avs, regardless of what sweater he wears now. The game between the two teams was on Sunday, and reports say Johnson went to dinner with a dozen former teammates on Saturday night.

That 2022 team will always be bonded, and this is yet the latest example. Johnson will surely find a good place at his home to display the picture prominently.

***

