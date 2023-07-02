As one Johnson says goodbye, the Avalanche bring back the other

The Colorado Avalanche are saying hello again to Jack Johnson while Erik Johnson is saying goodbye.

Erik, the longest tenured athlete in Denver sports, plays for the Avs no more. He agreed to a deal with Buffalo as NHL free agency opened on Saturday.

But Colorado will always be home. In an emotional goodbye letter, Erik thanked everyone, including the fans for all the special memories he made here.

Thank you, Avalanche. Thank you, Denver. Thank you, Colorado. Love you always. -EJ pic.twitter.com/KSxFJIQg6B — Erik Johnson (@6ErikJohnson) July 2, 2023

That’s pure class from “The Condor” and he will certainly be missed.

Meanwhile, Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland and president Joe Sakic are bringing back his line-mate at times in Jack. The team announced they’re re-signing him on a one-year deal, reportedly worth a little less than $1 million.

Jack was going to play in the playoffs over Erik, but got hurt in warmups during Game 1. He did return for the final three contests of the series against the Kraken.

Jack won the Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022, before departing for Chicago. MacFarland and Sakic brought him back at the trade deadline in February. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 25 games with Colorado.

