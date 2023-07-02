Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

As one Johnson says goodbye, the Avalanche bring back the other

Jul 2, 2023, 11:55 AM

Jack Johnson...

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are saying hello again to Jack Johnson while Erik Johnson is saying goodbye.

Erik, the longest tenured athlete in Denver sports, plays for the Avs no more. He agreed to a deal with Buffalo as NHL free agency opened on Saturday.

But Colorado will always be home. In an emotional goodbye letter, Erik thanked everyone, including the fans for all the special memories he made here.

That’s pure class from “The Condor” and he will certainly be missed.

Meanwhile, Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland and president Joe Sakic are bringing back his line-mate at times in Jack. The team announced they’re re-signing him on a one-year deal, reportedly worth a little less than $1 million.

Jack was going to play in the playoffs over Erik, but got hurt in warmups during Game 1. He did return for the final three contests of the series against the Kraken.

Jack won the Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022, before departing for Chicago. MacFarland and Sakic brought him back at the trade deadline in February. He had four points (two goals, two assists) in 25 games with Colorado.

***

Avalanche

Andrew Cogliano...

James Merilatt

Avalanche re-sign Andrew Cogliano to a one-year deal

The center will be back in Colorado for the 2023-24 season, inking a new contract that will keep the 36-year-old on the roster

2 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 6: J.T. Compher #37 of the Colorado Avalanche is checked by Adam Gaudette #88...

James Merilatt

Two Avs get big money in free agency, but not from Colorado

J.T. Compher and Lars Eller didn't come through in the postseason for Colorado, so the Avalanche watched them leave via free agency

2 days ago

Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lock up Bowen Byram, defenseman is staying home

Bowen Byram's battled some injuries, but the young defenseman has flashed talent that makes him look like a potential star

2 days ago

Jonathan Drouin...

Will Petersen

Avs add former No. 3 pick who was teammates with MacKinnon

Jonathan Drouin was the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 NHL Draft, the year Nathan MacKinnon went No. 1 to Colorado

2 days ago

Miles Wood...

Will Petersen

Avalanche adding depth forward who can put up some points

The Avalanche are adding forward Miles Wood, a guy who had 13 goals and 14 assists a season ago for the New Jersey Devils

2 days ago

Erik Johnson...

Jake Shapiro

Longest tenured Avs player leaves for new destination

Longtime Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson has signed a one-year contract to join the Buffalo Sabres

2 days ago

As one Johnson says goodbye, the Avalanche bring back the other