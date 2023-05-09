Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs say Landeskog will undergo another knee surgery, out for 2023-2024

May 9, 2023, 8:55 AM | Updated: 11:44 am

Gabriel Landeskog...

Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

*** This story has been updated below ***

You have to wonder if this is it for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

After missing the entire 2022-2023 season thanks to a knee that simply wouldn’t go healthy, Landeskog is nowhere close to getting back on the ice.

He’ll undergo yet another surgery on Wednesday, one that is expected to sideline him for the entire 2023-2024 season, the team announced. Landeskog’s played just 20 hockey games the last 14 months, but they were important ones. Those 20 helped the Avalanche capture the franchise’s third Stanley Cup last summer.

Landeskog desperately wanted to get back for this year’s playoffs, but just couldn’t do it. The team originally offered up a 12-week timeline when he underwent surgery in October, but that kept getting extended.

At an emotional press conference right before the season ended, Landeskog announced he wouldn’t be able to play in the postseason. The Avalanche couldn’t defend their Cup, bowing out in Round 1 to the Seattle Kraken in seven games.

Now, it’s unclear if the 30-year-old will be able to play in the NHL again. Missing two full seasons is a significant amount of time, but if anyone can bounce back, it’s Colorado’s resilient captain.

Landeskog and Avs GM Chris MacFarland will meet with the media at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and this story will be updated.

(Update 11:44 a.m.) –

Landeskog spoke with the media via Zoom and offered a couple of important updates. Those are outlined in the tweets below, with the most important takeaway being he did not consider retirement.

Landeskog also didn’t shut the door on a return for next year’s playoffs, but emphasized it’s way too early to think that far ahead.

MacFarland also chatted with the media, and mentioned that while it’s nice to know Landeskog will be out as they enter free agency, there’s no replacing his leadership. Replacing his hockey skills will also be tough.

The Avalanche currently have a little more than $13 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. They’ll free up another $7 million once Landeskog is put on long-term injured reserve.

***

Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Seattle Times obtains 911 call surrounding incident at Avs team hotel

In the 911 call, an unidentified man told dispatchers "we suspect someone might have OD’d on alcohol potentially or something got mixed in a drink"

5 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Because Avs got bounced early, Mikko Rantanen will play more hockey

The Avs leading goal-scorer this season committed to play for his home country of Finland in the 2023 IIHF World Championships

6 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 30: Alex Newhook #18 of the Colorado Avalanche fires a shot against Tye Ka...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: May 3, 2023

What went wrong for the Avs against Seattle, and what does the offseason hold?

6 days ago

Cale Makar...

Rachel Vigil

In the Sports Office: Game 7

It's time to turn the lights off for the Colorado Avalanche. Enjoy the final Avalanche vlog of the season. 

7 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche might have a tough decision to make on Valeri Nichushkin

What we saw against the Kraken wasn't good enough, and now it's time for some tough decisions; the first one has to be the future of Nichushkin

7 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

DMac

Strange season comes to an end on cursed date in Avalanche history

Nine years to the day after losing another Game 7 on their home ice, Colorado suffered another devastating first-round exit from the playoffs

8 days ago

Avs say Landeskog will undergo another knee surgery, out for 2023-2024