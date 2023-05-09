Avs say Landeskog will undergo another knee surgery, out for 2023-2024

*** This story has been updated below ***

You have to wonder if this is it for Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

After missing the entire 2022-2023 season thanks to a knee that simply wouldn’t go healthy, Landeskog is nowhere close to getting back on the ice.

He’ll undergo yet another surgery on Wednesday, one that is expected to sideline him for the entire 2023-2024 season, the team announced. Landeskog’s played just 20 hockey games the last 14 months, but they were important ones. Those 20 helped the Avalanche capture the franchise’s third Stanley Cup last summer.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will undergo a cartilage transplant in his right knee on May 10. The surgery will be performed by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. The 30-year-old forward is expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season. pic.twitter.com/bM466EpL3G — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 9, 2023

Landeskog desperately wanted to get back for this year’s playoffs, but just couldn’t do it. The team originally offered up a 12-week timeline when he underwent surgery in October, but that kept getting extended.

At an emotional press conference right before the season ended, Landeskog announced he wouldn’t be able to play in the postseason. The Avalanche couldn’t defend their Cup, bowing out in Round 1 to the Seattle Kraken in seven games.

Now, it’s unclear if the 30-year-old will be able to play in the NHL again. Missing two full seasons is a significant amount of time, but if anyone can bounce back, it’s Colorado’s resilient captain.

Landeskog and Avs GM Chris MacFarland will meet with the media at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday and this story will be updated.

(Update 11:44 a.m.) –

Landeskog spoke with the media via Zoom and offered a couple of important updates. Those are outlined in the tweets below, with the most important takeaway being he did not consider retirement.

Landeskog also didn’t shut the door on a return for next year’s playoffs, but emphasized it’s way too early to think that far ahead.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog: "I've done more studying in the last month than I have since high school. Extensive research on my end… Learning more about what the different procedures would be. This is the best one for me to come back and play hockey again." #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/YD3WAAVpxe — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 9, 2023

Landeskog on if he considered retirement: "I have not contemplated retirement at all, to be honest with you. It's about identifying a problem and figuring out a solution. Until I've exhausted every option I'm going to keep pushing forward." #GoAvsGo — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 9, 2023

More Landeskog: "I'm confident. I think it's an optimism and confidence you need to have. I know it's not going to be perfect off the get go, and it's a long time from a game, but I'm confident in the player I am. I'm confident I'll get back on the ice and make a big impact." — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 9, 2023

Landeskog on the playoffs next year: "It's too early to tell, but I'm definitely leaving that door open, if that's how we want to put it." 🤔#GoAvsGo — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 9, 2023

MacFarland also chatted with the media, and mentioned that while it’s nice to know Landeskog will be out as they enter free agency, there’s no replacing his leadership. Replacing his hockey skills will also be tough.

Avs GM Chris MacFarland on Landeskog missing 2023-24: "In terms of replacing him, it's really hard to replace your captain. I guess knowing that he's out, it potentially opens up avenues that weren't available to us last season." #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/PtrLBKt5BP — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) May 9, 2023

The Avalanche currently have a little more than $13 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. They’ll free up another $7 million once Landeskog is put on long-term injured reserve.

