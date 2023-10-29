Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs safety Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting against UCLA

Oct 28, 2023, 7:16 PM | Updated: 7:26 pm

Shilo Sanders...

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The CU Buffs lost one of their best players in the first half against UCLA on Saturday night, as star safety Shilo Sanders was ejected for targeting.

The play happened late in the second quarter, as Sanders laid a monster hit on Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan coming across the middle on a completed pass. It looked like Sanders hit him shoulder-to-shoulder, but one angle did show contact with the crown of the helmet.

Take a look for yourself.

It’s a brutal blow to a CU defense that is playing well inside the Rose Bowl. They’ve held UCLA to just seven points in the first half and created four turnovers.

Two-way star Travis Hunter has two ridiculous interceptions and Sanders had forced a fumble as well.

Now, the Buffs will have to try to win without one of Coach Prime’s sons, as QB Shedeur Sanders will attempt to get the offense rolling in the second half. Colorado trails 7-6 at the break.

(Update 7:26 p.m.) –

Deion Sanders was not pleased at all with the ejection, and made it know into the first microphone he found.

“I can’t wait for the officials to review that targeting call, because I think it was horrendous,” Coach Prime told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at halftime.

He then spoke about it again on a follow-up question.

“Shilo’s one of the catalysts on the defense. Forget that he’s my son. He’s one of our best players on defense and he’s a leader, back there being very physical and aggressive. Losing him is huge, but next man up,” Prime said.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders manager shares how long he plans to stay at CU

Many think Deion Sanders stay in Boulder won't be for long, on Thursday the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes' manager disputed that claim

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime was so inspired by Nuggets, he gave Buffs a speech

Deion Sanders was inspired by the Denver Nuggets season opener on Tuesday night as they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on ring night

2 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Andre’ Hart

CJ catches up with Buffs linebackers coach Andre' Hart after the Buffs bye week

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Nuggets...

Will Petersen

LeBron James spoke to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter postgame

CU Buffs football players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter get plenty of attention, but they were the ones who were starstruck on Tuesday

3 days ago

Travis Hunter...

Will Petersen

Buffs stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders at Nuggets ring night

Even though the Buffs are coming off an excruciating 2OT loss to Stanford, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will always draw a crowd

4 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders vows CU Buffs will be better coming off bye week

The Nuffs are coming off a blown 29-point lead to a struggling Stanford program, Deion Sanders isn't accepting that moving forward

4 days ago

CU Buffs safety Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting against UCLA