CU Buffs safety Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting against UCLA

The CU Buffs lost one of their best players in the first half against UCLA on Saturday night, as star safety Shilo Sanders was ejected for targeting.

The play happened late in the second quarter, as Sanders laid a monster hit on Bruins tight end Carsen Ryan coming across the middle on a completed pass. It looked like Sanders hit him shoulder-to-shoulder, but one angle did show contact with the crown of the helmet.

Take a look for yourself.

Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

It’s a brutal blow to a CU defense that is playing well inside the Rose Bowl. They’ve held UCLA to just seven points in the first half and created four turnovers.

Two-way star Travis Hunter has two ridiculous interceptions and Sanders had forced a fumble as well.

Now, the Buffs will have to try to win without one of Coach Prime’s sons, as QB Shedeur Sanders will attempt to get the offense rolling in the second half. Colorado trails 7-6 at the break.

(Update 7:26 p.m.) –

Deion Sanders was not pleased at all with the ejection, and made it know into the first microphone he found.

“I can’t wait for the officials to review that targeting call, because I think it was horrendous,” Coach Prime told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at halftime.

He then spoke about it again on a follow-up question.

“Shilo’s one of the catalysts on the defense. Forget that he’s my son. He’s one of our best players on defense and he’s a leader, back there being very physical and aggressive. Losing him is huge, but next man up,” Prime said.

