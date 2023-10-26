Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Black and Gold Weekly: Andre’ Hart

Oct 25, 2023, 6:00 PM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

CJ catches up with Buffs linebackers coach Andre’ Hart after the Buffs bye week

Buffs

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders manager shares how long he plans to stay at CU

Many think Deion Sanders stay in Boulder won't be for long, on Thursday the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes' manager disputed that claim

4 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime was so inspired by Nuggets, he gave Buffs a speech

Deion Sanders was inspired by the Denver Nuggets season opener on Tuesday night as they hosted the Los Angeles Lakers on ring night

4 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders Travis Hunter Nuggets...

Will Petersen

LeBron James spoke to Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter postgame

CU Buffs football players Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter get plenty of attention, but they were the ones who were starstruck on Tuesday

2 days ago

Travis Hunter...

Will Petersen

Buffs stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders at Nuggets ring night

Even though the Buffs are coming off an excruciating 2OT loss to Stanford, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will always draw a crowd

3 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders vows CU Buffs will be better coming off bye week

The Nuffs are coming off a blown 29-point lead to a struggling Stanford program, Deion Sanders isn't accepting that moving forward

3 days ago

CU football Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime responds to SNL’s hilarious portrayal of him

"I'm a fan of Kenan (Thompson) , let's just get that straight. I love him, I love what he's brought to comedy," Coach Prime said on Tuesday

3 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly: Andre’ Hart