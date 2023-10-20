Close
BUFFS

Coach Prime’s CU Buffs land big-time quarterback commit

Oct 20, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Spectators rush the field after a double overtime win for the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes future under head coach Deion Sanders looks bright. The turnaround has already begun in Boulder but even without playing this week Coach Prime snagged another win.

Consensuses four-star quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. has committed to the CU Buffs, according to ON3. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder from Warner Robins, picked CU over Penn State, Florida, Arkansas and Alabama.

“What led me there is, first, their communication,” the high school junior told On3. “They always communicated with me since the time 12:00 a.m. hit that morning on Aug 1st. To sum it up I can tell they really care about me and want me to take over the program when Shedeur leaves. So whenever Coach Prime said that, I knew he was being 100% honest with me and I knew I would be a fool not take this opportunity that Coach Prime had provided me with.”

24/7 Sports ranks Hill as the No. 6 quarterback of his 2025 Class. The recruiting service wrote of him:

“As a sophomore, led Houston County to a 10-3 record and the regional quarterfinals of Georgia’s AAAAAA playoffs. MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team selection. Completed 268 of 380 pass attempts (70.5%) for 3,663 yards with 40 TD and 3 INT. Set school single-season records for completion percentage and completions.”

Hill was visiting Boulder last weekend when Colorado collapsed against Stanford. The young gunslinger had been offered a scholarship by the Buffs in August.

It seemed obvious that Hill will be part of Colorado’s post-Shedeur Sanders plan, who is NFL Draft eligible this spring but is likely to stay on campus for his senior season in 2024. That would mean a smooth transition between Sanders and Hill, though, of course, it’s always like that Coach Prime takes a look at the transfer portal.

Still, it’s remarkable Colorado is getting big-time recruits two cycles ahead, as Hill joins the touted Winston Watkins and Jamarice Wilder as the Buffaloes growing 2025 class.

In seven games this season Hill has thrown for 1,814 yards on 130 of 187 passes with 23 touchdowns. He’s added another two scores on the ground. Hill, also sometimes called A.J., will be the highest-ranked quarterback add since 2000.

YouTube video

***

