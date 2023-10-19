Smoke continues to gather on the Jerry Jeudy trade front

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has been making a lot of headlines recently, and a trade could be in his future.

The stories aren’t particularly good ones, with Jeudy picking a fight pregame in Kansas City with Steve Smith Sr. followed by Jeudy saying at his locker that he didn’t remember the incident.

Jeudy’s yet to find the end zone for the Broncos this year, and there’s plenty of folks that think it’s time for both Denver and the former Alabama star to move on.

With the trade deadline looming on Oct. 31, there have been several rumors and reports about Jeudy, and on Thursday morning we got another one. This comes from Destin Adams who covers the Colts for “AtoZ Sports.”

Sources have told me that the #Colts and #Broncos have had extensive trade discussions about a deal that would send WR Jerry Jeudy to Indianapolis. No deal has been finalized or agreed to at this time but this has progressed beyond exploratory conversations. pic.twitter.com/IZceuHf6Pe — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 19, 2023

Indianapolis just lost rookie QB Anthony Richardson to season-ending shoulder surgery, so perhaps they’re trying to give backup Gardner Minshew another weapon?

The 3-3 Colts are right there in a wide open AFC South, so maybe they think they can still win the division. Adding Jeudy could help, although it’s not like he’s done much of anything for the Broncos this year.

In five games, Jeudy has just 20 catches for 222 yards and no touchdowns. He’s coming off an outing in Kansas City where he had three receptions for 14 yards.

The Broncos had high hopes for Jeudy after a good finish to 2022. They picked up his fifth-year option on his rookie deal and thought he could carry that momentum into this year. An injury late in training camp may have derailed things, but Jeudy’s been average at best.

The former first-round pick might be on his way out of town, and the Colts are the latest team to enter the chat.

