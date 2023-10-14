Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders sends strong message to Buffs after CU’s big choke

Oct 14, 2023, 1:40 AM

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their worst choke job in program history, blowing a 29-0 lead to a lousy Stanford Cardinal team in Boulder on Friday night.

The double overtime 46-43 loss is the kind that gets coaches fired, sticks with programs for the long haul, and ends up on many epitaphs. If Colorado again misses a postseason bowl we can look back at any number of singular plays from the collapse and say, “What if?”

But there is no what-if, not for a defense that allowed the most yards by a wideout playing against them in school history. Not for the defensive staff, which allowed 46 points in the second half and overtimes. Not for the offense who only managed seven points in the regulation second half. Not for star player Travis Hunter, who had the key penalty. Not for co-star Shedeur Sanders, who had the game’s lone turnover. Certainly not the entire time who was called for 17 penalties. And of course not the entire coaching staff who allowed the train to derail when everyone saw it coming, adding their own blunders along the way.

This type of gut check was like a punch to the chin of the Buffs and that’s where Deion Sanders says they’ll take it. Even though as an athlete himself he never endured such a collapse, Sanders had a crystal clear message for his team after the game.

“I just said in the locker room to the team is they got to make up their mind. Are they in love with this game? Are they in like with it,” Sanders said of his ask early Saturday morning. “Because when you love something you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you got to it, but when you like it, it’s just the button you push. You like something, like that’s what they do on social media. So we got to figure out, do they love it or do they like it?”

“And it’s hard for me because I love this. I love it,” Sanders said. “And without a shadow of a doubt, I am truly 100% in love with this thing. And I just want people to match me, just match my passion. Match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms. Just match every darn thing I give to this game. I love this. Sadly, I love it so much but the game doesn’t even occupy the ability to love you back. That’s a strange love isn’t it?”

The shell-shocked Buffs have a bye this week after dropping Friday night heartbreakingly to 4-3 on the year.

***

Buffs

Deion Sanders of the CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders takes responsibility for epic CU Buffs collapse

The Buffaloes were anything away from riding into their bye week at 5-2 while up 29-0, instead, they allowed Stanford their biggest comeback in school history, dropping 46-43

4 hours ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs lose thanks to unfathomable Stanford rally, fall in 2OT

Coach Prime and the CU Buffs put their foot on the gas early, but then let up in a big way, as a 29-0 halftime lead went up in smoke

4 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders rips late kickoff times, can’t wait for CU’s Pac-12 exit

Another person is upset with the kickoff times of the Colorado Buffaloes—this time it's head coach Deion Sanders speaking up

2 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Darian Hagan

Darian Hagan joins the show to share some of his experiences as a CU quarterback and gives his take on how the rest of the season will look.

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Andrew Mason

Deion Sanders fever invades MLB, but not for his former team

You can't get away from Deion Sanders. Even outside of football, as the Philadelphia Phillies showed Wednesday.

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration is all over pro sports

Like father, like son, and in the Sanders family it's not just athletic gifts captivating the nation it's the celebration after the success that catches like wildfire too

4 days ago

Deion Sanders sends strong message to Buffs after CU’s big choke