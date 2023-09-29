Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Jamal Murray finds out how long he can last against a UFC champ

Sep 29, 2023, 11:00 AM

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It may be the most primal of our athletics hypotheticals but to know who could be who in a fight is a very fun topic for many.

Put in the context of Denver sports, who would be the best fighter right now, today? You’re first instinct might be to go for a Broncos player given their tenacity for toughness. Maybe a defensive end or tight end, somebody with reach who is mobile and has weight behind their punches. Pass rusher Randy Gregory is a great pick and let’s just say you start there, he’s six-foot-five, 242 pounds.

The thing is, while you may think of basketball as more of a skilled endurance sport with finesse, their players operate in a much smaller space and are loads bigger. Over half of the Nuggets roster is in or above Gregory’s ‘weight class.’ If it were me, I’m slam dunk picking Nikola Jokic to win the Denver sports cage match.

Jokic’s beautiful basketball partner Jamal Murray has struck up a friendship with UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. The two messed around and did a champ vs. champ fight on the MMA star’s YouTube, which you can see below.

YouTube video

Murray actually lasted the entire minute against Volk, shocking given one is a pro fighter. But Murray is one of the toughest players in the NBA and Volk is only five-foot-six, 145 pounds, compared to Murray’s six-foot-four, 215-pound body.

It is good to know had the Paul Millsap Morris twin scrap or Jokic Morris twin get together had gone further that Michael Malone’s point guard can handle himself and possibly protect some teammates.

Murray and the Nuggets are back on the court to defend their title later this week with training camp just about set to open, followed by games soon there after with the opener on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

***

Nuggets

Damian Lillard, Michael Porter Jr....

Jake Shapiro

After Dame trade, Nuggets’ MPJ has a message for the Bucks

Damian Lillard to the Bucks is potential championship-changing pickup and everyone knows it, including Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets and Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers...

Jake Shapiro

How the September NBA blockbuster trade affects the Nuggets

The offseason of the NBA overacting and trying to stop Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets continued on Wednesday when a massive three-way trade

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Anonymously polled NBA experts are Jokic and Nuggets believers

If NBA league scouts, coaches and executives polled by ESPN on Tuesday think the Denver Nuggets will get back to the Finals behind and MVP year from Nikola Jokic

3 days ago

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

NBA passes new rest rule, will have minimal impact on Nuggets for silly reason

The NBA has spent the offseason brainstorming ways to curtail the league's problem with teams resting players—better known as load management

16 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Porter Jr. throws one of the worst first pitches of all-time

Michael Porter Jr. is on his own world tour, just like his Denver Nuggets teammates, who have visited just about every continent this summer

18 days ago

Ball Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Ball Arena survey shows off fancier seats, more expensive prices

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets aren't going anywhere anytime soon but their home, Ball Arena, may soon get a touch-up

28 days ago

Jamal Murray finds out how long he can last against a UFC champ