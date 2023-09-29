Jamal Murray finds out how long he can last against a UFC champ

It may be the most primal of our athletics hypotheticals but to know who could be who in a fight is a very fun topic for many.

Put in the context of Denver sports, who would be the best fighter right now, today? You’re first instinct might be to go for a Broncos player given their tenacity for toughness. Maybe a defensive end or tight end, somebody with reach who is mobile and has weight behind their punches. Pass rusher Randy Gregory is a great pick and let’s just say you start there, he’s six-foot-five, 242 pounds.

The thing is, while you may think of basketball as more of a skilled endurance sport with finesse, their players operate in a much smaller space and are loads bigger. Over half of the Nuggets roster is in or above Gregory’s ‘weight class.’ If it were me, I’m slam dunk picking Nikola Jokic to win the Denver sports cage match.

Jokic’s beautiful basketball partner Jamal Murray has struck up a friendship with UFC featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. The two messed around and did a champ vs. champ fight on the MMA star’s YouTube, which you can see below.

Murray actually lasted the entire minute against Volk, shocking given one is a pro fighter. But Murray is one of the toughest players in the NBA and Volk is only five-foot-six, 145 pounds, compared to Murray’s six-foot-four, 215-pound body.

It is good to know had the Paul Millsap Morris twin scrap or Jokic Morris twin get together had gone further that Michael Malone’s point guard can handle himself and possibly protect some teammates.

Murray and the Nuggets are back on the court to defend their title later this week with training camp just about set to open, followed by games soon there after with the opener on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

***

