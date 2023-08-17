Close
NUGGETS

NBA releases 2023-24 schedule for the champion Denver Nuggets

Aug 17, 2023, 1:29 PM

Denver Nuggets...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A bunch of Denver Nuggets games for this coming season have already leaked, with the team opening up the NBA’s regular season, getting a Christmas game, what their in-season tournament path looks like and when they will face off against Finals foe the Miami Heat.

Okay, okay but what about the other 75 games? Well two of the 82 this year will be undecided until the in-season tournament plays out, but on Thursday the NBA did give us 73 times the Nuggets play this coming season that we didn’t yet know about.

Here are some notes and highlights of the slate:

  • The Nuggets have 22 national TV games on ESPN, TNT, and ABC. Counting NBATV which is blacked out by Altitude that number climbs to 30 games. So nearly half of Denver’s game will be in front of the whole country
  • The Nuggets 30 nationally televised games only trails the Warriors at 41, Lakers at 40, Suns at 37, and Boston at 34.
  • The Nuggets open up the entire NBA season Oct. 24 in Denver against last season WCF matchup with the Lakers. The game tips at 5:30 p.m.
  • The Nuggets play early in the afternoon against the Warriors on Christmas Day on ABC.
  • First overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will play Jokic and the Nuggets for the first time and it’s in Denver on Nov. 26
  • The Nuggets play the Heat in Denver on Feb. 29 and in Miami on March 13.
  • Bruce Brown comes back to Denver with the Pacers on Jan. 14.
  • West foe the Suns play Denver three times, with two matchups in Denver both in March.
  • The Nuggets longest road trip is a five-gamer, which happens twice, once in November and another in January where they hit the east coast.
  • Denver’s longest homestand is a five gamer at the end of March.
  • According to Positive Residual, the Nuggets have the easiest strength of schedule
  • Nuggets have 13 back-to-backs this season

Nuggets season-game tickets go on sale Saturday at noon.

Here is the full 2023-24 schedule for the Denver Nuggets:

***

NBA releases 2023-24 schedule for the champion Denver Nuggets