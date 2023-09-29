Ex-Broncos coaching candidate vows something ‘completely different’ from Bears offense

For the Chicago Bears, the opening act of the season has been dismal — even more so than that of the Denver Broncos.

Both teams stand 0-3. And yes, the Broncos have the anvil of a 70-20 defeat in Miami chained to their feet. But Denver played two close games to open the season. Chicago is only only 0-3, but has a 14-game losing streak — with six-consecutive losses coming by double digits.

The Chicago Bears are, by most discernible metrics, the worst team in the NFL. And their offense — blessed with skill-position speed, but unable to get third-year quarterback Justin Fields up to par so far this season — is below the Hackett Line, averaging just 15.7 points per game.

Chicago’s offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is another ex-Packers assistant, having worked with Hackett. In fact, Getsy interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching position in the same cycle that ended with Hackett’s hiring.

So, the fact that Chicago’s offensive output is in the Broncos’ territory during Hackett’s stewardship — or that of the Jets this season — is concerning for the Bears.

But Getsy, who became the Bears’ offensive coordinator last year, remains undeterred.

“I think we’re in the process of building something special,” Getsy said at his press conference Thursday, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. “And I think that we’re in the phase of it’s Week 4 and we’re going on to find a way to attack Denver in a completely different way than we did Kansas City.”

In Kansas City last Sunday, the Bears barely attacked the Chiefs at all.

Chicago’s first eight drives netted a grand total of 93 yards. They resulted in five punts, two giveaways and a turnover on downs. Chicago didn’t run a play inside the Kansas City 35-yard line until late in the third quarter — and that came after an interception. Chicago didn’t have a drive that netted more than 31 yards until garbage time deep in the fourth quarter.

But the Chicago Bears face a Broncos defense that is dead last in points, total yardage and yards per play allowed. Miami wasn’t the only team to inflict damage upon the Broncos. Las Vegas averaged 3.4 yards per non-kneeldown possession, and Washington racked up 35 points — 32 of which came in the final 32 minutes of the game. In their last 92 minutes of game play, the Broncos have allowed an astonishing 66 points per 60 minutes.

Anything “completely different” is good for the Bears. But the Broncos need to make the Bears look like more of the same in order to get back on their feet.

***

