Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Ex-Broncos coaching candidate vows something ‘completely different’ from Bears offense

Sep 29, 2023, 10:41 AM | Updated: 12:02 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For the Chicago Bears, the opening act of the season has been dismal — even more so than that of the Denver Broncos.

Both teams stand 0-3. And yes, the Broncos have the anvil of a 70-20 defeat in Miami chained to their feet. But Denver played two close games to open the season. Chicago is only only 0-3, but has a 14-game losing streak — with six-consecutive losses coming by double digits.

The Chicago Bears are, by most discernible metrics, the worst team in the NFL. And their offense — blessed with skill-position speed, but unable to get third-year quarterback Justin Fields up to par so far this season — is below the Hackett Line, averaging just 15.7 points per game.

Chicago’s offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, is another ex-Packers assistant, having worked with Hackett. In fact, Getsy interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching position in the same cycle that ended with Hackett’s hiring.

So, the fact that Chicago’s offensive output is in the Broncos’ territory during Hackett’s stewardship — or that of the Jets this season — is concerning for the Bears.

But Getsy, who became the Bears’ offensive coordinator last year, remains undeterred.

“I think we’re in the process of building something special,” Getsy said at his press conference Thursday, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. “And I think that we’re in the phase of it’s Week 4 and we’re going on to find a way to attack Denver in a completely different way than we did Kansas City.”

In Kansas City last Sunday, the Bears barely attacked the Chiefs at all.

Chicago’s first eight drives netted a grand total of 93 yards. They resulted in five punts, two giveaways and a turnover on downs. Chicago didn’t run a play inside the Kansas City 35-yard line until late in the third quarter — and that came after an interception. Chicago didn’t have a drive that netted more than 31 yards until garbage time deep in the fourth quarter.

But the Chicago Bears face a Broncos defense that is dead last in points, total yardage and yards per play allowed. Miami wasn’t the only team to inflict damage upon the Broncos. Las Vegas averaged 3.4 yards per non-kneeldown possession, and Washington racked up 35 points — 32 of which came in the final 32 minutes of the game. In their last 92 minutes of game play, the Broncos have allowed an astonishing 66 points per 60 minutes.

Anything “completely different” is good for the Bears. But the Broncos need to make the Bears look like more of the same in order to get back on their feet.

***

Broncos

Vance Joseph...

Andrew Mason

There’s support for Vance Joseph, but no feeling sorry for him

Vance Joseph has got people encouraging him after 70-20, but in the NFL, you won't have anyone feeling sorry for you.

19 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Cecil Lammey

How Does the Return of Justin Simmons Help the Denver Broncos? Orange and Blue Today 9.28

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – how does the return of Justin Simmons help the Broncos defense, what kind of personnel changes will we see, more from Marvin Mims please, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Frank Clark...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos defensive lineman Frank Clark sets return date

It was well known the Denver Broncos defensive line could struggle in 2023 and it's one of the reasons the team singed Frank Clark, but he is hurt

23 hours ago

Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Vance Joseph gets he must “fix” Broncos defense or he’s in trouble

"When those days happen it's always, in my opinion, me first. I'll fix it, quickly, I have to," Vance Joseph told the media on Thursday

24 hours ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Notion that Broncos season is over after 0-3 is ‘absolutely insane’

For the Broncos and Mike McGlinchey, the notion of waving the white flag after three weeks is ludicrous -- even with a 50-point loss in tow.

2 days ago

Alex Singleton...

Cecil Lammey

Can the Broncos Defense Play Better Against the Bears in Week 4? Orange and Blue Today 9.27

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes about the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – what changes can the defense make in Week 4, why the team will have to live with young players making mistakes, stealing ideas from the Dolphins, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Ex-Broncos coaching candidate vows something ‘completely different’ from Bears offense