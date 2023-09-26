Oddsmakers somehow favor Denver Broncos despite losing by 50

To be the worst you gotta lose to the worst, or some inverse of the famous saying—and that’s what we’ll be seeing Sunday. The Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears square off in the Midway for one of the worst football games of the season as the two 0-3 teams will either aim for a miracle comeback into the postseason picture or will have their sights set on the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

In a perverse way, this could be the biggest game in Broncos history. If the team does tank for the soon-to-be NFL star Caleb Williams, this game may play a huge bearing in the draft order with the Bears holding their own pick and that of the winless Carolina Panthers too.

While Denver got historically smashed by the Miami Dolphins 70-20 on Sunday the Bears didn’t amass 50 passing yards going into the fourth quarter of their blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Unlike Denver, who has lost by one and two points before their beat ’em down, the Bears haven’t lost even by a single score yet this season—and thus that’s why Chicago are home dogs to maybe the second-worst team in the NFL right now.

Denver Broncos odds

Week 4: Denver -3.5

Super Bowl: +12,000 (down from 10,000 )

What the Broncos odds mean

Oddsmakers are thinking the Broncos will beat the Bears by a touchdown with a final count of 24-21 or so based on the over/under total. Given Chicago traded away the No. 1 pick in this past year’s draft, they were hyped and thought to have finally found their quarterback. Of course, the Bears best quarterback of the modern era was one the Broncos gave up on—Jay Cutler. Both of these teams are not having a great time on either side of the ball to start the 2023 season.

This will be the 17th matchup between these longtime NFL teams. The Broncos are 8-8 all-time against the other team wearing orange and blue. The Bears won the last time these two teams met, 16-14 in Denver in 2019, and the Broncos had won the two games prior to that, in 2015 and 2011.

The Broncos will head home to host the struggling New York Jets in Week 5.

***

