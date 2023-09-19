Oddsmakers think Broncos will all but be eliminated from playoffs in Week 3

The Denver Broncos are off to the worst start possible, and their hopes of snapping a playoff drought could be all but dashed just three weeks into the season.

The 2-0 Miami Dolphins, who haven’t played a home game yet, host the 0-2 Broncos on Sunday, who have yet to play on the road. The Broncos are obviously underdogs in the game and if Denver does indeed lose that’s more or less it for this year’s team. According to ESPN, 99 teams have started 0-3 since 2002 and just one of those teams (the 2018 Texans) has made it to the playoffs and pushing the current 14-team bracket back in time only adds the 2013 Steelers into the fold. So teams that start 0-3 in a 14-team playoff are 2-97 in getting to the playoffs.

The Broncos are last in the weak-starting AFC West, with losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders meanwhile the Dolphins have beaten the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. The solid-starting Broncos offense led by Russell Wilson will matchup with Tua Tagovailoa’s high-flying ‘Fins attack.

Denver Broncos odds

Week 3: Denver +6.5

Super Bowl: +10,000 (down from +5500)

What the Broncos odds mean

Oddsmakers are thinking the Broncos will get drop to the Dolphins by a touchdown with a final count of 28-21 or so based on the over/under total. Given Miami is competing for a playoff spot while the Broncos seem to be on the verge of tanking, experts must think Denver’s saving grace in keeping this close is the fact that their four losses under Sean Payton thus far (including preseason) have been by one, one, one and two points.

This will be the 21st matchup between these the conference foes. The Dolphins are 12-7-1 all-time against the Broncos, including one Denver playoff win. The Broncos won the last time these two teams met, 20-13 in Denver in 2020, and the Broncos have won three of the four against the ‘Fins since 2010.

The Broncos will travel to the Chicago Beats in Week 4.

