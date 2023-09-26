Close
Old friend Trevor Siemian could play against Broncos in 12 days

Sep 26, 2023, 12:09 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos play the New York Jets in 12 days, and old friend Trevor Siemian might be on the field.

Siemian is on the verge of signing with the Jets, after they lost Aaron Rodgers for the season and Zach Wilson has struggled. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports he’ll start on the practice squad, but “a spot on the active roster awaits.”

Siemian signed with the Bengals in May, but didn’t end up making Cincinnati’s 53-man roster. Many thought his career in the NFL was over, but no so fast. Now he’ll work with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired as Broncos head coach after 15 miserable games in Denver a season ago.

Many had the Week 5 matchup with Denver and New York circled, as sparks flew between the two teams all summer, but it’s lost some of its luster. The Broncos are 0-3 and Rodgers popped his Achilles on the first series of the 2023 season.

But if Wilson is awful again on Sunday against the Chiefs, the Jets might be ready to make a change. That would slot Siemian in to start versus the Broncos on Oct. 8.

Siemian was former GM John Elway’s choice as the quarterback to defend Denver’s Super Bowl 50 title in 2016. Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler bolted for Houston in free agency, leaving the Broncos unprepared. They drafted all-time bust Paxton Lynch in the first-round, but certainly weren’t going to give him the keys.

Despite Siemian’s lack of NFL experience, he threw for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading Denver to a 9-7 record. They barely missed the playoffs, and haven’t been back since. Nor have they had a season over .500. That’s not to say Siemian was great, but he was at least serviceable.

Now, he might face his former team sooner rather than later. Maybe Week 5 is spicy once again.

***

