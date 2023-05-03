Former Broncos QB Siemian lands new job, Denver connection helps

The year is 2023, and former Broncos QB Trevor Siemian is still in the NFL.

Good for him.

Siemian, who’s bounced around to the Vikings, Jets, Titans, Saints and Bears since leaving Denver, will now join a Super Bowl contender. NFL Network’s James Palmer is reporting he’s headed to the Bengals.

The #bengals have signed QB Trevor Siemian to a one year deal per source. Siemian visited Cincy before the draft, and also has a really good relationship with OC Brian Callahan from their time in Denver together — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2023

The only other QB on the Cincinnati roster besides superstar Joe Burrow is Jake Browning. The Bengals signed Browning to a reserve/future contract back in January, so Siemian will at least get a shot to compete for the backup spot. It’s something he’s done for years and years since leaving the Broncos after the 2017 season.

In fact, Siemian’s appeared in just nine games since then, with six of those being starts. He played once for the Jets, six times for the Saints and twice last year for the Bears.

Siemian was former GM John Elway’s choice as the quarterback to defend Denver’s Super Bowl 50 title in 2016. Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler bolted for Houston in free agency, leaving the Broncos unprepared. They drafted all-time bust Paxton Lynch in the first-round, but certainly weren’t going to give him the keys.

Despite Siemian’s lack of NFL experience, he threw for 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading Denver to a 9-7 record. They barely missed the playoffs, and haven’t been back since. Nor have they had a season over .500. That’s not to say Siemian was great, but he was at least serviceable.

And the connection Palmer mentions to Bengals’ OC Brian Callahan is interesting. He left Denver after the Super Bowl 50 victory for a job in Detroit, but was an offensive assistant with the Broncos from 2013-15. Apparently he and Siemian developed a relationship the year Siemian was third-string QB behind Manning and Osweiler.

Siemian’s role in Cincinnati should be a simple one. Help the team in practice and hold a clipboard on game day. If there’s an emergency, he’ll play for Burrow, but any scenario in which that happens means the Bengals’ Super Bowl dreams have gone off the rails.

