Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs’ Pac-12 opener does another massive TV number

Sep 26, 2023, 11:30 AM

Wide receiver Traeshon Holden #5 of the Oregon Ducks collides with safety Shilo Sanders #21 of the ...

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It wasn’t a game for long but a record-setting number of people tuned in to watch the Oregon Ducks trounce the Colorado Buffaloes this past Saturday, with ESPN reporting the numbers for the ABC telecast on Tuesday.

The 42-6 blowout win for the Ducks was the most-watched Pac-12 conference game since 2006 with 10.4 million people tuning in, peaking at 12.6 million viewers. The matchup was also ABC’s second-best game of the last five seasons.

Through four weeks of college football the most watched broadcasts by average this season all belong to the Buffs, and by a wide margin:

10.03M—CU @ Oregon, ABC
9.30M—CU vs Colorado State, ESPN
8.73M—CU vs Nebraska, FOX
7.26M—CU @ TCU, FOX
3.23M—Oregon State vs San Jose State, CBS
3.19M—Utah vs Florida, ESPN
2.97M—UNLV vs Michigan, CBS
2.63M—USC @ Arizona State, FOX
2.55M—Oregon @ Texas Tech, FOX
2.28M—WSU vs Wisconsin, ABC

The Buffaloes have now had 35 million viewers this season.

Colorado hosts USC on Saturday on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, another game that will surely do huge TV numbers as possible first-round quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Shedeur Sanders battle.

Deion Sanders shared a lot of respect for Lincoln Riley on Tuesday. The two coaches are in charge of some of the bigger stories in the sport. Sanders has reinvigorated Colorado not just by hype and TV numbers but by winning three games already. Meanwhile, Riley is turning back the clock and making the Trojans relevant again.

***

Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Cormani McClain (...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders has harsh message for top recruit struggling for playing time

The Buffs stunned the world by landing one of the best recruits in heading into this season with Deion Sanders flipping Cormani McClain to commit to CU

2 hours ago

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter wants to play against USC, Deion Sanders won’t let him

Colorado's two-way star play Travis Hunter is itching to get back on the field after a dirty first half hit from a Colorado State player 10 days ago ago sent him to the hospital

23 hours ago

Keyshawn Johnson...

Jake Shapiro

Keyshawn Johnson drops bomb about coaches scheming against Prime

Superstar receiver turned hot taker Keyshawn Johnson thinks the beat down the Colorado Buffaloes took was more than just the Oregon Ducks being good

23 hours ago

Wide receiver Drake London #15 of the USC Trojans has a touchdown reception under coverage by corne...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers set CU Buffs as huge home underdogs against USC

The Colorado Buffaloes are on a wild ride this season and are now huge home underdogs with the USC Trojans coming into Boulder

1 day ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

After Oregon loss CU Buffs fall out of the top 25, for now

Heading into the season, most in Boulder would've taken a 3-1 start as the Colorado Buffaloes have already won a lot under Deion Sanders

2 days ago

Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks...

Jake Shapiro

Ducks prove CU Buffs still far off college football’s blue bloods

The Colorado Buffaloes just don't have what it takes to be College Football Playoff contenders that much was proven true by the 42-6 pounding

3 days ago

CU Buffs’ Pac-12 opener does another massive TV number