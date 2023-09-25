Close
BUFFS

Keyshawn Johnson drops bomb about coaches scheming against Prime

Sep 25, 2023, 3:32 PM

Keyshawn Johnson...

Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Superstar receiver turned hot taker Keyshawn Johnson thinks the beat down the Colorado Buffaloes took was more than just the Oregon Ducks being good, it was the college football world scheming against Deion Sanders.

Johnson gathered some information about the game, which if true—is pretty eye-opening.

“I spoke to somebody in the coaching fraternity right after the game, and they know some people that coach at Oregon,” Johnson said on FS1’s Undisputed. “And they said, ‘I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that staff.”

“They [were] telling me ‘Man, I’ve never heard from another assistant coach of how much information was being given to that [Oregon] staff about game-planning against Colorado so they can beat them,” Johnson said.

Funny enough Sanders said something postgame that’d kind of fit this narrative, “Teams are trying to beat me, they’re not trying to beat our team. They keep forgetting I’m not playing anymore. I had a great career. I’ve got a gold jacket.”

Whatever coaches may or may not have told Dan Lanning—running the ball for 6.3 yards a carry was probably a bigger factor in the 42-6 win for the Ducks where they out-gained  the Buffaloes 518 yards to 194 than scheme.

Coach Prime’s crew actually had one of Colorado’s best efforts against the Ducks in recent years, going to show how far ahead Oregon is compared to the Buffaloes. But again, if Johnson’s somewhat seemingly sketchy information that he aired on national TV is true, it does say a lot about how bad folks want to see Sanders fail. Given Colorado is a three-touchdown underdogs this weekend at home, those haters could be coming out of the woodwork on Saturday.

Sanders has already helped Colorado win triple the games that they did a season ago and is looking to lead the second Buffaloes team since 2007 to bowl berth in a full season.

***

