Broncos legends take to social media after embarrassing blowout

The Denver Broncos just suffered their worst loss in franchise history, pounded by the Miami Dolphins 70-20.

There has been hope in each of the last two seasons that the Broncos could turn it around, first by adding Russell Wilson and then hiring Sean Payton. But now at 0-3 and coming off a beat down, the Broncos are staring down an eight-year playoff drought since winning Super Bowl 50.

Sunday’s effort has Denver legends from year’s past weighing in on the orange and blue. Both Shannon Sharpe and Terrell Davis, stars of the franchise’s back-to-back championships in the 1990s took to Twitter in regards to loss.

The team’s incredible tight end, Sharpe, called it pathetic, in some colorful language.

Broncos country, I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed by this PATHETIC F’ING EFFORT by our Broncos. THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE. 2 give up 70 pts in a NFL GM with a 300 hundred yd passer 150 yd receiver, a 200 yd rusher in the same gm is “UNCONSCIONABLE”🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬#NFLSunday — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 24, 2023

While the former stud running back Davis had less to say but there weren’t many more words needed.

Embarrassing!!! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) September 24, 2023

Payton fumed after the game and also called the effort embarrassing. Given Denver just traded a first and second-round pick for Payton and handed him $18 million a year, after sinking themselves with one of the richest contracts and a first-round pick for Wilson, it could be a longtime before the Broncos are good again.

Meanwhile DenverSports’ and fellow Broncos legend Mark Schlereth also posted about the game.

Holy Shashank… It is officially time to panic broncos country. — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) September 24, 2023

The Broncos will face the awful Chicago Bears next week in Illinois, the team who held the first overall pick last season and is also likely to start 0-3.

