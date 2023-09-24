After Oregon loss CU Buffs fall out of the top 25, for now

Heading into the season, most in Boulder would’ve taken a 3-1 start as the Colorado Buffaloes have already won a lot under Deion Sanders.

The winning streak came to an end on Saturday, as the now No. 9 Oregon Ducks thrashed the Buffs and dropped them out of the top 25 in the AP Poll in the process. Colorado is a de facto No. 28 in the country if you expand the rankings to the others receiving votes.

The Buffaloes host the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday, a high-powered team who looked vulnerable on the road in Tempe Saturday night. If Colorado can pull the upset, Coach Prime’s crew will be right back in the top 25.

CU climbed into the rankings after their upset win against TCU. The one-win program from a season ago topped out at No. 18 in the ranking after beating Nebraska and were No. 19 last week after sneaking past Colorado State.

If Colorado does hold their own against USC, they’ll finally get a break in the schedule with games against Arizona State and Arizona to follow. Aside from rankings, the Buffaloes are seeking just their second bowl berth in a full season since 2007.

Washington is now the highest-ranked Pac-12 school at No. 7, Utah is No. 10, while Washington State and Oregon State come in at No. 16 and No. 19.

The rankings that are real start on Oct. 31, when the College Football Playoff will start to announce where they have the nation’s teams slated.

***