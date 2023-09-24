Broncos-Dolphins inactives: JL Skinner not in uniform

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Broncos are playing without Justin Simmons. But they will also carry just two active pure safeties on the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Denver listed sixth-round pick JL Skinner among their inactive players. The Broncos also did not opt to elevate practice-squad safety Devon Key to the game-day roster, leaving Kareem Jackson and Delarrin Turner-Yell as the only two pure safeties in uniform.

Nickel cornerback Essang Bassey, who spelled Turner-Yell in the fourth quarter last week, is also available. He also worked at safety during the preseason and in training camp when injuries affected the position group.

Denver’s inactives are as follows:

Edge rusher Frank Clark

OL Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Garcia

DE Ronnie Perkins

S Justin Simmons

S JL Skinner

The Broncos also activated RB Dwayne Washington from the practice squad Saturday. A presence on special teams presence, Washington also played as a practice-squad activation last week.

FOR THE BRONCOS-DOLPHINS MATCHUP, TWO STARS WERE RULED OUT EARLIER

The significant news regarding potential inactive players came in the 48 hours leading up to kickoff. Friday afternoon, the Broncos ruled safety Justin Simmons out due to a hip injury he suffered near the end of the first half last week against Washington.

A day later, Miami ruled out WR Jaylen Waddle due to a concussion.

Miami’s inactives are as follows:

