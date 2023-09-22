The Broncos won’t have one of their core players available in Miami

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will have to make do against the Dolphins without Justin Simmons.

On Friday, the Broncos officially ruled their longest-tenured player and two-time Pro Bowler out for Sunday’s game against Miami because of a hip injury he suffered near the end of the first half of the team’s 35-33 loss to Washington in Week 2.

Simmons managed to play the entire game despite the injury — 73 of 73 snaps. But when the Broncos returned to practice Wednesday, he was on the north field, working out with the team’s other injured players.

The team also ruled out edge rusher Frank Clark, who suffered a hip injury in practice last week. Clark has missed five-consecutive practices since suffering the injury.

But nose tackle Mike Purcell returned to practice Friday. He worked on a limited basis after sitting out the last two days with an ankle injury. The Broncos listed Purcell as questionable on the official injury report.

WITH JUSTIN SIMMONS OUT, THE SAFETY CORPS IS THIN

And it could have been worse, too. If Kareem Jackson’s hit on Washington TE Logan Thomas had resulted in a suspension, the Broncos would be without their top four safeties.

Jackson avoided a suspension, but now the Broncos will be without Justin Simmons and their Nos. 3 and 4 safeties: Caden Sterns and P.J. Locke. Sterns’ season ended when he tore his patellar tendon in Week 1. Locke landed on injured reserve because of a leg injury he suffered in training camp. That injury necessitated him leaving via cart. But Locke could return as soon as Week 5 against the New York Jets.

The next man up at safety is likely to be second-year veteran Delarrin Turner-Yell. He filled in for Jackson last week following the 14-year veteran’s ejection. Turner-Yell briefly succumbed to injury in the fourth quarter, which forced nickel cornerback Essang Bassey to move to safety.

Denver has sixth-round pick JL Skinner on the 53-player roster, but he was inactive last week. The Broncos could also activate Devon Key from the practice squad for additional depth.

All that said, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph expressed confidence in the team’s defensive depth Thursday.

“Our plan won’t change much,” he said. “We have guys that we’ve handpicked to be on this team who are going to play for us. I have no issues with those guys. Even last week in the game when those kids were in the game, I was fine. I wasn’t nervous because I watched them play out here on the field. They work hard, and they are smart guys.

“I have no concerns about our safety depth.”

The Broncos now hope Joseph’s confidence is justified.

