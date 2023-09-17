Broncos S Kareem Jackson ejected for dirty hit on Washington TE

For the second week in a row, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson laid a monster hit that drew a personal foul penalty.

This time, it cost him the rest of his afternoon.

Jackson was ejected after a dirty hit on Commanders tight end Logan Thomas in the end zone on fourth down. Thomas somehow held onto the ball for a touchdown, getting Washington back into the game.

Pushing and shoving ensued after the play, and during commercial break the refs kicked Jackson out of the game.

The Broncos lost safety Caden Sterns for the season in Week 1, so they’re thin at the position.

Delarrin Turner-Yell is now in the game. He’s never played a defensive snap in the regular season until today.

