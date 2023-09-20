Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos might steal from Bill Belichick, run new viral play

Sep 20, 2023, 3:41 PM

Brenden Schooler...

Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Brenden Schooler’s punt block for the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football caught the sport by storm, with near universal praise for the really cool play.

The Miami Dolphins lined up to attempt a 49-yard field goal in the second half of the ballgame. Schooler lined up down the line of scrimmage, nearly on the Patriots sideline and sprinted while watching the long snapper ready, he then trimmed the snap and dove into the kick for a block.

“It was a really cool schematic adjustment by the Patriots,” said ‘Fins coach Mike McDaniel after the game. “Hats off to them…. that was a great design. They kind of used one of the motions that we use on offense all the time, basically, and field goal block. Hadn’t seen that before. So that was a great job by them.”

The Dolphins won the game but their next opponent is the Denver Broncos and maybe Bill Belichick found something Sean Payton could exploit come Sunday.

“I always like seeing something like that, I mentioned it to (Mike) Westhoff and he’s in year 34 or something and he said he saw it before, I was like really,” Payton said. “The beauty of it he’s running down the line of scrimmage so his eyes are right on the ball. It was well executed.”

Payton has long been known as an inventor just like Belichick with the two being some of the more successful coaches of the last two decades. But will the Broncos steal the play and put more tricks on Jason Sanders?

“I guarantee you you’ll see it a couple of them this week,” Payton said. “Then the next one after he blocked it, he missed it left. You’ll see more of it.”

Denver might need tricks, they’re underdogs and at risk of being in a tough spot with a loss to Miami.

***

Broncos

Josey Jewell...

Cecil Lammey

How Can the Broncos Defense Slow Down the Dolphins in Week 3? Orange and Blue Today 9.20

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – what to expect from Mike McDaniel’s offense, the difficulties of covering WR Tyreek Hill, why discipline is the name of the game, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

And now, Justin Simmons is battling an injury

Justin Simmons did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos began preparations for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

4 hours ago

Marvin Mims, Jr....

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Commanders grades: If only the first 20 minutes were marked …

The Denver grade book for the Week 2 Broncos-Commanders game would have seen high marks if the game ended at 21-3.

1 day ago

New Orleans Saints...

Andrew Mason

A New Orleans Saints player fires a shot in Denver’s direction

Tony Jones Jr. went back to the New Orleans Saints after being cut by Denver and scored twice — which left Michael Thomas chirping.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

How Can Russell Wilson and Sean Payton Turn Things Around for the Denver Broncos? Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – will the Broncos run the ball more, Russell Wilson is not the problem, how do they generate more middle pressure, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Philip Lindsay...

Will Petersen

Denver’s own Phillip Lindsay explains decision to move into media

"I get to do something I love. I like to talk, like to debate. It's something I was fan of growing up, the Broncos," Phillip Lindsay said

1 day ago

Broncos might steal from Bill Belichick, run new viral play