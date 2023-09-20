Broncos might steal from Bill Belichick, run new viral play

Brenden Schooler’s punt block for the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football caught the sport by storm, with near universal praise for the really cool play.

The Miami Dolphins lined up to attempt a 49-yard field goal in the second half of the ballgame. Schooler lined up down the line of scrimmage, nearly on the Patriots sideline and sprinted while watching the long snapper ready, he then trimmed the snap and dove into the kick for a block.

“It was a really cool schematic adjustment by the Patriots,” said ‘Fins coach Mike McDaniel after the game. “Hats off to them…. that was a great design. They kind of used one of the motions that we use on offense all the time, basically, and field goal block. Hadn’t seen that before. So that was a great job by them.”

The Dolphins won the game but their next opponent is the Denver Broncos and maybe Bill Belichick found something Sean Payton could exploit come Sunday.

“I always like seeing something like that, I mentioned it to (Mike) Westhoff and he’s in year 34 or something and he said he saw it before, I was like really,” Payton said. “The beauty of it he’s running down the line of scrimmage so his eyes are right on the ball. It was well executed.”

Payton has long been known as an inventor just like Belichick with the two being some of the more successful coaches of the last two decades. But will the Broncos steal the play and put more tricks on Jason Sanders?

“I guarantee you you’ll see it a couple of them this week,” Payton said. “Then the next one after he blocked it, he missed it left. You’ll see more of it.”

Denver might need tricks, they’re underdogs and at risk of being in a tough spot with a loss to Miami.

