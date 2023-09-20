Coach Prime says Shedeur and Shilo aren’t bolting for the NFL

The Colorado Buffaloes have captured America’s attention with head coach Deion Sanders. We’re seeing some exciting football up in Boulder, and I love it. The Buffs have the attention of the nation in part due to the star play from Sanders’ sons, Shedeur and Shilo.

What we’ve seen from Shedeur Sanders at quarterback has people excited about his potential in the NFL. However, that excitement also is a concern for some Buffs fans as Sanders is a junior who is three years removed from high school and could declare for the NFL Draft. While Shedeur is a junior, Shilo is a graduate student, but he does have two years of eligibility left at Colorado.

After the win over TCU, I declared on Twitter that Shedeur could work his way into the first-round conversation. Plus, with further development, I stated the young quarterback could be an option for the No. 1 overall pick.

From the responses I got from that tweet, you would have thought I’d stated that Sanders was going to the moon on a rocket ship after the game. People were incredulous at the idea that Sanders – after just one game in the FBS – would be considered such a premium pick.

Currently, I’d only ask those naysayers, “Do you believe now?”

Both players are squarely on the path to pro football. Scouts already know their names, and they’re quite familiar with their game.

At Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the Washington Commanders, it was suggested by Shilo that the Sanders’ duo would be playing against some of the guys on the field next year. It didn’t take their father Deion to respond to such a claim, and he stated that neither one of them was going pro in 2024.

Take a listen and see what you think.

The future is unclear, but I'd love if Shedeur and Shilo stayed another year in Boulder! #NFLDraft #CUBuffs #CoachPrime https://t.co/e2WMf4CEtV — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) September 19, 2023

Nothing is set in stone, obviously, and a lot can change before we get to the new year when decisions about staying in college will need to occur. Was Deion just giving his kids some grief on camera, or is he going to insist both his sons stay with him for the 2024 season?

Should Shedeur and Shilo stick around in Boulder for one more year? Only time will tell.

