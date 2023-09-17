Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos-Commanders inactives: Riley Moss remains sidelined

Sep 17, 2023, 1:07 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Riley Moss...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — After missing Week 1 while he completed his recovery from a core-muscle injury, cornerback Riley Moss saw full work last week.

However, he will remain sidelined the Broncos take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Moss suffered the injury early in training camp. He underwent subsequent surgery and missed the entire preseason. However, the Broncos chose to keep him on the 53-player roster, electing to bypass sending him to injured reserve as they did with offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, safety P.J. Locke and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Riley Moss practiced on a limited basis in Week 1, but saw full work last week. However, the Broncos elected to keep the third-round pick on the sideline.

Meanwhile, the Broncos activated second-year cornerback J’Quan McMillian. Denver listed McMillian among its inactives last week.

INACTIVES BEYOND RILEY MOSS

The Broncos’ five inactive players are as follows:

  • Edge rusher Frank Clark
  • Center Alex Forsyth
  • Defensive end Elijah Garcia
  • Safety JL Skinner

Garcia played last week. Clark suffered a hip injury in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple games.

Tight end Nate Adkins will make his regular-season debut. Adkins moves up to the game-day active roster in the wake of Greg Dulcich’s hamstring injury.

The Broncos officially put Dulcich on injured reserve Saturday. It marked the third time Dulcich landed on injured reserve over the last two seasons — and his fourth hamstring injury overall since the Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

***

Broncos

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For Denver Broncos, 0-2 starts have been deadly

The Denver Broncos have never overcome an 0-2 start to even have a winning season ... let alone be a playoff team.

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

For the third time in two years, Greg Dulcich goes on IR

The Broncos shifted Greg Dulcich to injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least four games with his latest hamstring injury.

2 days ago

Super Bowl XXXIII...

Andrew Mason

Broncos giving away Super Bowl XXXIII replica rings Sunday

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of Super Bowl XXXIII, the Broncos will give away 25,000 replica Super Bowl rings Sunday.

2 days ago

Chase Young...

Cecil Lammey

How do the Broncos get a win on Sunday against the Commanders?

Denver is looking to get their first W of the season in Week 2, but it won't be easy against a Washington team with a lot of defensive talent

2 days ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy good to go for Broncos against Commanders

After practicing for a third-straight day, Jerry Jeudy is in line to return from a hamstring injury Sunday against Washington.

3 days ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

How Can the Denver Broncos Beat the Washington Commanders? Orange and Blue Today 9.15

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – don’t sleep on QB Sam Howell and the Commanders’ offense, growing roles for backup players, how does the injury to Frank Clark impact the Broncos defense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

3 days ago

Broncos-Commanders inactives: Riley Moss remains sidelined