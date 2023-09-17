Broncos-Commanders inactives: Riley Moss remains sidelined

DENVER — After missing Week 1 while he completed his recovery from a core-muscle injury, cornerback Riley Moss saw full work last week.

However, he will remain sidelined the Broncos take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Moss suffered the injury early in training camp. He underwent subsequent surgery and missed the entire preseason. However, the Broncos chose to keep him on the 53-player roster, electing to bypass sending him to injured reserve as they did with offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, safety P.J. Locke and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Riley Moss practiced on a limited basis in Week 1, but saw full work last week. However, the Broncos elected to keep the third-round pick on the sideline.

Meanwhile, the Broncos activated second-year cornerback J’Quan McMillian. Denver listed McMillian among its inactives last week.

INACTIVES BEYOND RILEY MOSS

The Broncos’ five inactive players are as follows:

Edge rusher Frank Clark

Center Alex Forsyth

Defensive end Elijah Garcia

Safety JL Skinner

Garcia played last week. Clark suffered a hip injury in practice Wednesday and is expected to miss multiple games.

Tight end Nate Adkins will make his regular-season debut. Adkins moves up to the game-day active roster in the wake of Greg Dulcich’s hamstring injury.

The Broncos officially put Dulcich on injured reserve Saturday. It marked the third time Dulcich landed on injured reserve over the last two seasons — and his fourth hamstring injury overall since the Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

