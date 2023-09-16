For the third time in two years, Greg Dulcich goes on IR

DENVER — Greg Dulcich spent his time in practice this week working on the north field of Centura Health Training Center. It’s the field devoted to players recovering from injuries.

The players with whom he worked out — offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, safety P.J. Locke and edge rusher Baron Browning — are all on injured reserve or the physically-unable-to-perform list. But Dulcich remained on the 53-player roster.

Not anymore.

The Broncos shifted Dulcich to injured reserve Saturday, three days after moving safety Caden Sterns there. Sterns suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon last week. But when Sterns went to IR and Dulcich didn’t, it raised hopes that Dulcich could return sooner, rather than later.

Now, Dulcich will miss at last four games with the hamstring injury he incurred last week.

Can the Broncos find a playmaker at tight end to spell Greg Dulcich? pic.twitter.com/BOmYt0Qhbt — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 13, 2023

FOR GREG DULCICH, HAMSTRING INJURIES HAVE DEFINED HIS CAREER TO DATE

Dulcich is not eligible to return until after four games have passed. Thus, the earliest he can play again would be Oct. 12 at Kansas City.

Even if Dulcich returns at the earliest-possible opportunity, he will have missed as many games (11) than he’s played as a pro (11). Dulcich missed seven games last season with right-hamstring injuries.

Last Sunday’s injury was the fourth of his brief NFL career. The first game during 2022 OTAs. He re-injured the hamstring three months later in training camp, costing him the first five regular-season games last year. A third hamstring injury ended his rookie season after Week 16.

This will also be Dulcich’s third injured-reserve stint in just two seasons. Unfortunately for him and the Broncos, the dynamic pass-catcher has more injured-reserve stints than touchdowns (2).

The Broncos also elevated running back Dwayne Washington from the practice squad.

