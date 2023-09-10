Broncos-Raiders inactives: Jerry Jeudy officially out

DENVER — Jerry Jeudy worked out at midday Sunday. He spoke with coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton. But just under an hour later, the team officially deactivated him for the season opener against the Raiders.

Jeudy returned to practice Wednesday after missing 13 days due to a hamstring injury. He saw limited work all three days, but remained optimistic that he could play in Week 1.

However, the Broncos activated two wide receivers from the practice squad Saturday. The team elevated Phillip Dorsett and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, per the practice-squad revisions in the wake of the COVID-19-altered 2020 campaign. Teams are allotted three practice-squad activations per player, per season.

Using one so early on two receivers offered an indication of what transpired Sunday.

FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-RAIDERS INACTIVES

WR Jerry Jeudy

CB Ja’Quan McMillian

S JL Skinner

CB Riley Moss

TE Nate Adkins

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

C Alex Forsyth

Moss was also questionable after returning to practice this week following a core-muscle injury.

Skinner, Moss, Adkins, Incoom and Forsyth are among the eight rookies on the 53-player roster. That leaves three rookies among players active for Sunday: WR Marvin Mims Jr., LB Drew Sanders and RB Jaleel McLaughlin.

