BRONCOS

Russell Wilson believes big plays are coming for Broncos, explains why

Sep 13, 2023, 4:34 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos opened their season with an offensive day some may say was good and others may say was bad—it’s really in the eye of the beholder.

The Broncos again scored 16 points this time against the Las Vegas Raiders, the fifth time scoring exactly that number in their last 18 regular season games and the 12th time Denver had scored 16 or fewer points in a game since the start of the 2022 season. A low mark that they couldn’t clear yet they only punted on two of their six drives and only once went three-and-out.

In the long-drawn-out game with a quick-moving clock and drives that took up nearly full quarters, the Broncos offense nearly got it done. And it was even closer when you consider some of the mistakes.

“We had some great opportunities last week, we had Phil down the sideline and almost had him—great momentum there,” Russell Wilson said. “We had some other plays we were trying to get to and we didn’t get to them all with only six possessions, but I thought we had some really good plays… we aren’t gun-shy that’s for sure, we’ll attack down the field but we’ll take what the defensive gives us.”

Phil is Phillip Dorsett, who was out of bounds before he caught a pass that would’ve started the second half with a bang. Denver ended up missing a field goal on the drive instead

“Explosive plays come in so many different ways, the go route, the big post, the stuff people love to see—it may just be breaking a tackle,” Wilson said. “We wanted to take a shot to start the second half but unfortunately Phil’s toenail was out.”

Wilson looked pretty solid in his 2023 debut, going 27-for-34 with 177 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll likely get Jerry Jeudy back in Week 2, a much-needed weapon for Denver’s depleted offense.

Wilson said he hoped the team will have more possessions on offense in the coming weeks.

***

