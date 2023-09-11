Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Don’t blame Russ for the Broncos loss to the Raiders on Sunday

Sep 10, 2023, 7:32 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY DMAC


Host of "The Drive"

The Broncos 17-16 loss to the Raiders was putridly frustrating, but it wasn’t Russell Wilson’s fault. Russ did exactly what he was coached to do.

Sean Payton was brought in to fix him. He looked fixed.

Averaging 5.2 yards per completion is a sure path to mistake free, boring football. That style, which again is exactly how Wilson was coached all training camp, mustered 16 points which stunningly is less points than the Broncos averaged last year as the lowest scoring team in the NFL.

Seventeen of Wilson’s 27 completions went to non-wide receivers. Again, that is not a surprise. This is exactly what we saw all training camp.

The Broncos held more value in the blocking abilities of Nate Adkins than the big play potential of Albert Okwuegbunam. That’s exactly what was delivered as Adkins wasn’t even activated for the game.

It wasn’t Russ’ fault.

Wilson didn’t make Sean Payton dump Brandon McManus because BMac was what… feisty? Wilson didn’t tell Payton to rehabilitate Brett Maher all camp just to dump him for a trade for Wil Lutz. It wasn’t Russ’ fault that Maher and McManus were seven-of-seven on extra points for their new clubs.

Nope. That had nothing to do with Wilson.

Russ was sacked twice. No biggie. He didn’t have any turnovers. Cool. He threw two touchdown passes. Awesome. His completion percentage was 79 percent! Amazing. This is what the coaches wanted and this is what they got.

The problem is it’s practically impossible to win in the NFL playing this style. It certainly doesn’t help when Russ’ teammates can’t figure out where they are in relation to the sideline. Here’s a hint – it’s painted white.

Don’t blame Russ.

When the Broncos got the ball in their hands in the fourth quarter down a point with 6:34 left, it was fair to expect that all the issues of the past would be washed away in a beautiful comeback.

Javonte Williams lost a yard

Russ underthrew Courtland Sutton

A completed pass to Adam Trautman came up three yards short of a first down.

The Broncos punted.

Wilson wouldn’t touch the ball the rest of the game. It was Denver’s only three-and-out of the day and it couldn’t have come at a worse time.

I guess you can kind of blame Russ for that one.

In the end, a QB who is getting $28 million this year who is coached by a coach who is making $18 million this year can’t be blamed for being assessed as a player not to be trusted in throwing the ball down the field.

This, therefore and herewith, will be known as the Wilson conundrum. What it takes to fix Russ is also inhibiting to get the best out of him. So, what exactly is Sean Payton to do?

Perhaps the answer is obvious.

Get a new kicker.

***

Broncos

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The mistakes were familiar, but this Broncos team wasn’t

For the Broncos, yes, things are different with Sean Payton. Even though the result -- a 17-16 loss -- was hauntingly familiar.

1 day ago

Sean Payton head coach Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton explains his controversial onside kick decision

Sean Payton is one of the best playcallers in NFL history and tried one of his old tricks to start his Denver Broncos tenure

1 day ago

Wil Lutz...

Will Petersen

Broncos lose by a point after kicker Wil Lutz leaves four on the field

Wil Lutz missed an extra point in the first quarter, keeping the score at 7-6, and in the third quarter he missed a 55-yard field goal

1 day ago

Greg Dulcich of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson loses key target in first half of Week 1

Greg Dulcich is once again out with a leg injury as the young Denver Broncos tight end left the first game of the 2023 NFL season

1 day ago

Caden Sterns...

Will Petersen

Broncos safety carted off, already ruled out for rest of game

Broncos safety Caden Sterns was introduced pregame as a starting safety along with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, but hurt his knee

1 day ago

Broncos' playing field...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos’ playing field has a new look

It seems like everything is different this year around the Denver Broncos. Right down to the Broncos' playing field.

1 day ago

Don’t blame Russ for the Broncos loss to the Raiders on Sunday