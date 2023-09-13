Close
BRONCOS

Jerry Jeudy continues practicing; Greg Dulcich sidelined

Sep 13, 2023, 2:46 PM

Greg Dulcich...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The hamstring injury Greg Dulcich suffered Sunday did not result in him landing on injured reserve Wednesday. And while Dulcich did not practice, he did get some work in.

Dulcich worked out on the north practice field along with three players either on the PUP list or short-term injured reserve: edge rusher Baron Browning, safety P.J. Locke and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski. All of them are not eligible to return until after Week 4.

The second-year tight end was the only player on the 53-player roster not seen on the primary fields at the start of practice.

“I mean, I think each one is different,” head coach Sean Payton said of the hamstring injury. “Shoot, we’re three days removed from it. He felt better today. We treat it… going through the correct rehab, all the things necessary.”

Dulcich suffered the setback late in the first half Sunday. He did not return to action during the 17-16 loss. It is the fourth hamstring injury to strike him since he joined the Broncos. He also had a hamstring injury during 2022 OTAs that sidelined him until training camp. He then aggravated the hamstring during camp, costing him the final three weeks of preseason practice and five regular-season weeks of work.

The UCLA product then played 10 games last season after returning from injured reserve. But he re-injured the hamstring in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, sending him to injured reserve for the final two weeks of that regular season.

Dulcich remained healthy throughout the offseason and training camp this year. That elevated hopes for him this season. But now he’s back in a lamentably familiar spot.

ELSEWHERE ON THE FIELD BEYOND GREG DULCICH …

… Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy went through paces for a fourth consecutive practice. Jeudy saw limited work last week due to a hamstring injury. The Broncos subsequently held him out of the game, although he did work out prior to warmups.

… Cornerback Riley Moss also continued practicing. Moss saw limited repetitions last week and did not play Sunday as he completes recovery from a core-muscle injury.

***

